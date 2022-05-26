ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Memorial Day Closure

Fontana, California
Fontana, California
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTcKX_0frhqLHF00

In observance of Memorial Day City Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The City of Fontana wishes you and your family a safe and happy holiday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fontana, CA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Fontana, California

Fontana, California

102
Followers
132
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Fontana is a city in San Bernardino County, California. Founded by Azariel Blanchard Miller in 1913, it remained essentially rural until World War II, when entrepreneur Henry J. Kaiser built a large steel mill in the area. It is now a regional hub of the trucking industry, with the east-west Interstate 10 and State Route 210 crossing the city and Interstate 15 passing diagonally through its northwestern quadrant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy