Memorial Day Closure
In observance of Memorial Day City Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022.
The City of Fontana wishes you and your family a safe and happy holiday.
Fontana is a city in San Bernardino County, California. Founded by Azariel Blanchard Miller in 1913, it remained essentially rural until World War II, when entrepreneur Henry J. Kaiser built a large steel mill in the area. It is now a regional hub of the trucking industry, with the east-west Interstate 10 and State Route 210 crossing the city and Interstate 15 passing diagonally through its northwestern quadrant.
