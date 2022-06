A trend is forming for me. Whenever I head to a new spot I find myself doing massive searches online, but in the end usually go with the advice and recommendations of tourism board experts. Such was the case with Daytona Beach Florida. Gentry, from Daytona Beach Tourism office, when I asked her what is a unique and fun place to eat breakfast while visiting Daytona – without hesitation she said – Crabby Joe’s. And what a fun place it turned out to be.

