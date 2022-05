If you're lucky enough to win a U.S. Women’s Open, as Eun-Hee Ji was in 2009 at Saucon Valley, you lay claim to the trophy, the paycheck and the fulfillment of a dream. You also get one notable perk: a 10-year exemption into the major. At the time, 10 years probably seems like an eternity. But eventually time runs out. To compete in 2020 and 2021, Ji, a 36-year-old from South Korea, had to go through qualifying. And a week out from the 2022 championship, she still wasn’t in the field. Her only option if she somehow hoped to be playing next week at Pine Needles was to win the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play and earn the exemption that comes with the title.

