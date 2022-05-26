Madison Preseason ID: Pitcher Analysis

TOP-3 + No. 1 Whitefish Bay (23-2): With this being our last Power 25 update until the end of the playoffs, Whitefish Bay made it through the entire season staying atop our Power 25 rankings. Whitefish Bay started off their week with a dominant 5-0 win over No. 3 Franklin which was followed up with a 10-0 win over Waukesha South. The Blue Dukes then ran into a Wauwatosa West squad who handed them their second loss of the season – and something to watch will be the possibility of a rematch in the Regional title game Thursday. Nonetheless, this Blue Duke squad seems poised to bring home some hardware as the playoffs start rolling around across the state, replicating the run that the 2021 Sun Prairie squad went on, going from start to finish as the No. 1-ranked team on the Power 25, and eventually winning a state championship.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO