Madison, WI

Madison Preseason ID: Pitcher Analysis

By Wisconsin Staff
 6 days ago

On March 13, PBR Wisconsin hosted its largest event on the state’s showcase calendar: the Madison Preseason ID at GRB Academy in Windsor, Wis. Over 200 players from across the state met in the Madison area to participate in this event, a Preseason ID that consistently provides our staff with need-to-know...

Wisconsin Power 25: Week 9

TOP-3 + No. 1 Whitefish Bay (23-2): With this being our last Power 25 update until the end of the playoffs, Whitefish Bay made it through the entire season staying atop our Power 25 rankings. Whitefish Bay started off their week with a dominant 5-0 win over No. 3 Franklin which was followed up with a 10-0 win over Waukesha South. The Blue Dukes then ran into a Wauwatosa West squad who handed them their second loss of the season – and something to watch will be the possibility of a rematch in the Regional title game Thursday. Nonetheless, this Blue Duke squad seems poised to bring home some hardware as the playoffs start rolling around across the state, replicating the run that the 2021 Sun Prairie squad went on, going from start to finish as the No. 1-ranked team on the Power 25, and eventually winning a state championship.
WISCONSIN STATE
Power 25: IHSA Playoff Update

With the IHSA playoffs starting to wind down and sectional play, as well as the state playoffs for some, set to start this week, we're taking a look at 'Power 25' teams in action across Illinois. Below you'll get an update on teams currently in the 'Power 25', which teams...
ILLINOIS STATE
2022 OHSAA Tournament: Regional Preview - Division IV

Interested in attending a PBR Ohio event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Power 25 | Division I | Division II | Division III | Division IV. To nominate a player for the All-State Teams, please click here. 2022 OHSAA Tournament: Regional Preview - Division IV. ***** Email has...
OHIO STATE
2022 FHSAA State Championships Recap

Stoneman Douglas takes down Hagerty behind a Jake Clemente complete game. Clemente finished with 10Ks allowing 1 hit and 1 run. Palm Beach Gardens defeats Plant 3-2. Enzo Vertucci (2 RBIs) and AJ Hunerberg (RBI) led the way for PBG. 7A Championship. Stoneman Douglas vs. Palm Beach Gardens. 2022 Chris...
FLORIDA STATE
Sports
Aces National Scout Day: Statistical Analysis

The Aces National Scout Day took place Sunday, May 29th at South Walton High School in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. The event featured players from the 2023-2027 classes from Aces National participating in a pro-style workout followed by live bullpens in front of the PBR Florida Scouting Staff. Today, we...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL

