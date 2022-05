An attempt to beat the world record for the amount of bungee jumps in 24 hours is under way.Francois-Marie Dibon is poised to break the current record of 430 bounds in one day set by New Zealander Mike Heard at Auckland Harbour Bridge in 2017.The 44-year-old Paris-born actuary travelled to Garry Bridge in Perthshire on Tuesday morning to take on the mammoth challenge.Plummeting 40 metres towards the picturesque River Garry below, the next 24 hours will consist of a few breaks, some power naps, but predominantly hundreds of leaps from the Highland Fling Bungee platform for the Frenchman.With a huge...

SPORTS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO