There are more than just fjords in its future. Norway, famous for natural beauty, will become a cultural mecca on June 11 with the opening of its 587,000-square-foot National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design. Formed by the merger of four smaller institutions, it displays some 5,000 objects in roughly 90 rooms, making it, by some measures, the largest museum in Scandinavia. Works include paintings by favorite son Edvard Munch and models by Norwegian Pritzker Prize winner Sverre Fehn. But not everything is Nordic. Monet, Van Gogh, and Degas are also represented. The museum’s architect, German-born, Naples-based Klaus Schuwerk, won the competition in part, he believes, because his structure treats two older buildings on-site “with dignity.”

MUSEUMS ・ 4 HOURS AGO