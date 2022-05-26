ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

Tennessee man accused of selling, using marijuana while children were in camper

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CZrW_0frhKna500

MOORESBURG, Tenn. — A Tennessee man who admitted selling marijuana out of his camper is accused of selling the drugs while his five children were in the vehicle, authorities said.

Joshua Lynn Hinkle, 32, of Mooresburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; altering the serial number on a firearm; sale, delivery, manufacturing or possession of a Schedule 6 substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and simple possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Hinkle was arrested after a deputy did a welfare check on the children at about 1:35 a.m. EDT Wednesday, The Times-News of Kingsport reported. Deputy Dustin Winter said three children were visible and the camper “was filled with trash,” according to the newspaper.

One of the children let Winter in the camper, according to the deputy’s arrest report.

Deputies smelled marijuana and asked Hinkle if he smoked it, WJHL-TV reported. According to the report, Hinkle confirmed he smoked the marijuana after the children had gone to bed, according to the television station.

Winter stated in his report that he saw marijuana in a metal tray, along with wax and a glass pipe, the Johnson City Press reported. The deputy also found a baggie of the drug in Hinkle’s pocket, according to the newspaper.

Winter also found a semi-automatic pistol tucked into Hinkle’s pants with the serial number scratched off, the Times-News reported.

The deputy also discovered two ecstasy pills and more than 100 baggies and two scales with marijuana residue, according to the newspaper.

After he was handcuffed and read his Miranda rights, Hinkle reportedly gave deputies a written confession, admitting that he sold marijuana from the camper and used the drug “openly around his children,” WJHL reported.

Hinkle admitted he was a felon but said he carried the pistol for protection, according to the television station.

The incident was reported to the state’s Department of Children’s Services, the Times-News reported. The arrest report did not indicate who currently has custody of the children, according to the newspaper.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

TBI: Body of Johnson City woman found at Beauty Spot

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The body of a Johnson City woman was found at the Beauty Spot in Unicoi County Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). A release from the TBI states that just after midnight, a woman’s body was discovered “just off a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

THP: 1 taken into custody after DUI crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was arrested after driving under the influence Monday morning. According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on Highway 107 in Washington County around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle reportedly crossed the center line, left the road and hit a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Sweetwater

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said that law enforcement arrested a suspected drug trafficker on Thursday. According to a social media post, Monroe County SWAT and Narcotics officers initiated a traffic stop in the Taco Bell parking lot in Sweetwater. Along with money, “several” pressed...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee#Marijuana#Convicted Felon#Drugs#Ecstasy#Mooresburg#The Times News#Times News Online#Wjhl Tv
washingtoncounty.news

Escaped Alabama inmate thought to be near Esto

Deputies from the Holmes County Sheriff's Offices are searching for a Covington County, Alabama inmate who is thought to be near Highway 2 west of Esto, around the Roping Road area. The inmate has been identified as John Hunter Wood, 41, who was on work release with the Covington County...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
whopam.com

High speed pursuit ends with arrest of Illinois man

A high-speed pursuit that began on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Sunday morning ended at the Tennesee Welcome Center along I-24 in Montgomery County with the arrest of an Illinois man. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says he attempted to stop 42-year old Harold Warren of Rockford, Illinois...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBIR

KCSO identifies drowning victim in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who drowned in West Knox County Friday night as 26-year-old James Barnewell of Knoxville. The incident took place in the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive. Authorities said they responded to a call from Barnewell's family saying...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Patient treated after Hawkins Co. water rescue

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person received treatment after a water rescue in Hawkins County Monday. A post from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad states that crews responded to Cherokee Lake “near Legacy Bay in Mooresburg.” Responders had been told a person was in the water and did not appear to be breathing. An […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee deputy to drug dealers: 'Flush your heroin, we have tools'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Holding a toilet tank and a smile, a Tennessee deputy is reminding drug dealers to do a better job at hiding opioids. The Knox County Sheriff's Office posted photos on their Facebook page Friday that read, "Attention Knox County Drug dealers! A reminder that our officers are #1 not #2. Flush your heroin. We have tools."
WOKV

Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 11 hurt

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities told KRDO-TV.
PUEBLO, CO
Telegraph

Two charged with meth trafficking

EDWARDSVILLE – Two out-of-state people were charged with methamphetamine trafficking Thursday after investigations by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois. Lucious M. Hutchins, 43, of Jonesville, Louisiana, was charged May 26 with methamphetamine trafficking and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, both Class X felonies. According to court documents, on...
ALTON, IL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
69K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy