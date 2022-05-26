The City of Riverside Invites You to Participate in the Quality of Life Survey

This important effort will help decision-makers across City government understand how residents, students, workers, business owners and others feel about crucial issues facing the City of Riverside.

This information will fuel a data-centered approach to addressing challenges facing the City while also acknowledging areas in which progress is being made.

You can access the survey at RiversideSurvey.com

The survey is being done by the California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) Institute of Applied Research. It is targeted toward multiple audiences, including residents, non-resident workers, and students. It is available in English and Spanish.