MAINopoly: A Taste Of Main Street This Sunday May 29th In Santa Monica

There’s one question that I literally get asked daily: “When will Izzy’s Deli reopen?” You may recall that Santa Monica’s storied Izzy’s, at 1433 Wilshire, closed back in 2020 for what I reported at the time was an earthquake retrofit. Soon afterwards, a cheery “We’ll be back” was painted on the windows and Santa Monicans let out a collective sigh of relief. Well… you may want to sit down for this: Those cheery signs have been taken down and replaced with for lease signs. So even though their website still promises a June return, The Santa Monica Observer has confirmed the sad news that after almost 50 years, Izzy’s Deli is permanently closed. My condolences…
Sunday, Sunday, Sunday… what will you do on your Sunday? We’ve got some ideas. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 29) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy!. Things To Do For Sunday. MAINoploy...
Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach in Orange County where the PRJKT group is on hand to reinvent some of the concession stands at beaches in Huntington Beach to kick off the summer season and Memorial Day Weekend. The PRJKT Restaurant Group preaches culinary experience and adventures that includes live...
President elect of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association Andrea Perez joined us with a preview of the 62nd annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival. This is a free community event featuring food, carnival rides, contests, live entertainment and a very large strawberry shortcake. To learn more about the strawberry festival,...
Sometimes we forget that Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those we’ve lost. Three day weekends and pool parties not withstanding, the act of mourning sacrifice should never be taken lightly, and it hits extra hard in the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde. We know you come to us for “things to do” but just know that the events of the past few days are very much on our minds.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
The Huntington, with several gardens over 120 acres, is one of many bucolic spots to pass the time in Southern California. Get lost among transporting grounds within and near the city. If you associate Los Angeles with urban sprawl—well, that’s fair. But it’s so much more than that. And tucked...
As a kid, I looked forward to our family’s camping adventures along the coasts of California. My dad specifically loved the outdoors, and those trips were spent tent camping under the stars with campfires, disconnected from our busy suburban life. I have continued these outdoor adventures with my own kids, and while tent camping has always been my mainstay, my introduction to glamping, thanks to KOA (Kampgrounds of America), has me a bit spoiled. Since we are part of the KOA Rewards program, I could not pass up the opportunity to book a stay at the Ventura Ranch KOA. This family-friendly campground is located at the foot of Ventura County’s highest mountain, Topa Topa in between Santa Paula and Ojai. Find out why Ventura Ranch KOA is our new favorite campground!
TEMECULA, Calif. — So, you say, you'd like to be your own boss and work outdoors every day? Boy, do we have a job for you! In this Zevely Zone, I took a journey to the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula. Have you ever stood over a golf...
At least one person was killed Monday morning in a multiple vehicle crash on the HOV connector road from the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Relatives and colleagues were mourning Bo Hopkins Sunday after the actor’s family announced his death at the age of 84. Hopkins died Saturday at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys after suffering a heart attack on May 9, his wife Sian told The Hollywood Reporter.
Rental rates in Los Angeles are some of the most exorbitant in the United States, with even modest apartments going for thousands every month. At that price, you’d expect a few amenities. And generally, running water and electricity are available. But a lot of new tenants are surprised to find that there’s a giant empty space in kitchens.
05.21.2022 | 11:45 PM | ORANGE – Orange Fire Department responded to a fire call. When they arrived they found an commercial structure fire with heavy fire in the rear of the business and heavy smoke billowing out of the windows. Crews had the fire knocked down in around 15 minutes. A fire investigator was called to the scene. Orange County Health Department was also called due to it being in a restaurant. Taco Adobe is a favorite spot for Chapman University. No injuries were reported. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
