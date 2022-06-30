Amazon’s Free Blink Mini Deal Just Got Even Better

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love getting something for free ? Amazon’s been rolling out tons of new deals ahead of Prime Day, and that includes a major upgrade to one of our favorite discounts on Blink security cameras. Previously, we’ve written about the Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini bundle, which lets customers score a free Blink Mini when they buy the Blink Outdoor camera, and now it looks like the company has shaved even more from the bundle’s price.

Previously, this bundle was selling for $99.99, but now it’s at the lower price of $59.99. That’s an additional $40 off, which is an astounding 56% off its normal price. Normally, if you were to purchase a Blink Outdoor on its own, you’d be paying $99.99, while the Blink Mini is priced at $34.99. With this bundle, not only will you get one of our top-rated outdoor security cameras at a huge discount, but you’ll also get a Blink Mini at no extra cost.

This makes for one of the best home security camera combos around if you’re looking to cover the gaps you might have inside or outside of your home. As much as we’re eager and excited for Amazon Prime Day , you can get peace of mind and savings right now.



What We Love About the Blink Mini + Blink Outdoor Bundle

There are some great reasons to shop this deal:

Coverage for indoors and outdoors

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

Starting off inside of the home, the Blink Mini is a simple, easy-to-use indoor security camera that can be placed on tables and other leveled surfaces — or even wall-mounted for better vantage points. With its 1080p video resolution, it’s more than enough to make out people, while night vision ensures you’ll still be able to see through the darkness. There’s even an additional layer of security with two-factor authentication, so in the event that your account details have been compromised, you can sleep well knowing that hackers won’t be able to tap into the security camera. It’s just one of the many ways to prevent security camera hacks .

For the outside, the Blink Outdoor is a wireless outdoor security camera known for its impressive battery life. Even though it’s powered by two AA lithium batteries, which need to be replaced at some point, it provides enough juice to get it to work for about two years with normal usage. It’s also designed to withstand the elements, so it can continue to work during extreme temperature changes and inclement weather. Its 110-degree field of view should provide decent coverage, but you’ll want to strategically position it in a way that’ll get you the best coverage .

Obviously, this combo provides sufficient protection for your home because you’ll be able to tap into either camera at any time — or whenever there’s motion detected. Furthermore, it helps that there’s two-way communication courtesy of their built-in microphones and speakers. If you’re concerned about privacy, you can also pick up the Blink Sync Module 2 which will provide local storage for both cameras. That way, all the recorded clips stay with you and never get uploaded to the cloud.



