Space Heater Suspected in Fire That Killed 3 Near Lake Mille Lacs
AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A space heater may have been involved in a fire that killed a couple and their young...kdhlradio.com
AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A space heater may have been involved in a fire that killed a couple and their young...kdhlradio.com
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0