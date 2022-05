The great American tradition of watching an obnoxious teen holler “cannonball” before drenching your towel with over-chlorinated pool water is in jeopardy. Due to an extreme lifeguard shortage, many public swimming pools that were slated to welcome swimmers Memorial Day weekend have delayed their openings. And a lack of lifeguards could prevent one-third of the 300,000+ public pools in the US from opening this summer, the American Lifeguard Association warned.

