ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna, TX

Juneteenth Community Block Party

annatexas.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the community on June 19th at Slayter Creek Park from 12-4 p.m. Meet your...

www.annatexas.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Fallen heroes honored at solemn Sherman ceremony

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Memorial Day is a time to remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation. Texomans gathered at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman on Monday morning to pay tribute to those who have died serving our country. Billy Teague, who serves...
SHERMAN, TX
ARTnews

How a Former KKK Headquarters in Texas Is Being Transformed into a Center for Arts and Healing

Click here to read the full article. In 1921, white union workers at the meatpacker Swift & Company in Fort Worth, Texas, went on strike. Fred Rouse—a Black man with a family—was hired as a butcher by the company to replace those striking. On a December morning, he walked to the city’s Stockyards for work, crossing picket lines and racial lines. Walking home that night, he was attacked by strike agitators and left for dead. Five days later, while recuperating in the hospital, a mob broke into his room. That night Rouse became the only reported Black victim of lynching...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Richardson ISD Is Afraid of Its Smartest Students

Last year Lake Highlands High’s valedictorian, Paxton Smith, went viral by delivering an unapproved speech at graduation. She spoke forcefully about a woman’s right to have control over her own body, and she decried the restrictive abortion bill that Gov. Greg Abbott had just signed into law. We posted a video of her speech on FrontBurner. It now has more than half a million views on YouTube, and Smith’s speech made headlines from the New York Times to the BBC.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Anna, TX
KPLC TV

70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Wednesday that 70 missing children were recovered following a three-week long operation in Texas. According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17. The children included victims...
inForney.com

Kaufman County announces passing of Tax-Assessor Collector Brenda Samples

FORNEY, Texas — Today, Kaufman County officials announced the passing of Tax-Assessor Collector Brenda Samples. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brenda Samples, Kaufman County Tax Assessor on Thurs. May 26," read a statement, in part, from the county. "Brenda was a beloved member of our team since 2017 and will be missed."
IN THIS ARTICLE
secretdallas.com

10 Charming Towns Worth Visiting In Texas

It’s the little things that matter. City life can wear you down. Be it the traffic, noise, and/or pollution, sometimes you just need to get away and take a respite in the simple life. Take a Texas trip out to the most darling, charming, and picturesque towns in the Lone Star State.
KHOU

Fort Worth cyclists rescue dog stuck on bridge

FORT WORTH, Texas — They meet every Monday night like clockwork: 7:30 p.m. on the dot. And sometimes they leave without you if you arrive at 7:31. “In four years I think we’ve canceled one ride,” said cyclist Abbey Robinson. They call themselves “Smash Bros Plus One.”...
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS DFW

Police step up security at North Texas schools after two students bring guns on campus

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas students are feeling uneasy this week after two separate incidents where their classmates brought guns to school, just a day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.Students at Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth were greeted by police officers today as they headed into class."I was kind of scared for my safety because it's a gun at a school and you don't know what kids can do," said Ariel Munoz, a student at Meacham. "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class, then some kids told me...
FORT WORTH, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
DALLAS, TX
KFOR

Texas parent brings gun to school, accidentally shoots self

ARLINGTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A parent in Texas accidentally shot himself in the leg after bringing a concealed weapon onto campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, a parent with a concealed weapon went to Duff Elementary School. While on campus, the man’s gun accidentally went off, striking him in the leg. The father was […]
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Deadly hit-and-run closes I-30 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman died after being hit by several cars on an east Fort Worth freeway early Monday morning. She was found dead near Interstate 30 and Eastchase Parkway around 3 a.m. A driver seeking medical help went to a nearby hospital after being involved in an...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy