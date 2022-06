The mental workload of intensive care unit nurses can successfully be evaluated using eye-movement tracking glasses. In research recently published in Human Factors: The Journal of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Nima Ahmadi, a lecturer in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and researchers at the Center for Outcomes Research at Houston Methodist employed eyetracking and physiological monitoring technologies to investigate cognitive load and visual search of stressed nurses. The collected data -- ocular and physiological responses -- from entire 12-hour nursing shifts were analyzed to evaluate the cognitive loads between day and night shifts as well as to compare the beginning with the middle and the end of shifts. Furthermore, the impact of stress on nurses' visual search was assessed.

