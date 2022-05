Summer is right around the corner — but several pools, lakes and beaches are in danger of shutting down due to a shortage of lifeguards."We had a horrible turnout for our lifeguard tryout," said Seal Beach Marine Safety/Lifeguard Chief Joe Bailey.As beach weather heats up around the Southland, lifeguard chiefs are doing their best to prevent a bummer summer."Normally we would get 30-40 people to come and apply — and usually we need to hire 10-12, so the numbers usually work out pretty good," said Bailey. "This year we had eight people show up to our tryout."It's a problem that...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO