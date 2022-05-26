ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, GA

Mr. Clinton “Clint” Mosley,Lyons

By Jeff Raiford
Cover picture for the articleMr. Clinton “Clint” Mosley, age 75, of Lyons, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah after an extended illness. He was a 1966 graduate of Vidalia High School. He worked for Georgia Power for a short time before starting his career with the Georgia...

Mr. Louie R. Powell, Vidalia

Mr. Louie R. Powell, age 65, of Vidalia, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Vidalia, a 1974 graduate of Vidalia Comprehensive High School and attended Georgia Southern College. He was co-founder, with his late father, and later owner of Mar-Key Foods for thirty-six years. He served three terms as Toombs County Commissioner. He was a charter member of Grace United Methodist Church and a current member of First United Methodist Church of Vidalia. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge #1281, Ducks Unlimited, Sweet Onion Classic and Vidalia Country Club, where he served as president for many years. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert L. “Bobby” Powell and his stepfather, Vernon Sumner.
VIDALIA, GA
Mr. Johnny Osborne, Jr., Uvalda

Mr. Johnny Osborne, Jr., age 27 of Uvalda, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Madison, Florida from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on March 30, 1995 in Vidalia to Johnny Osborne, Sr. and Tammy Peacock. He was a lineman for Pike Electric and a Journeyman in Carpenter’s Union, Savannah Hall 256 and was a member of Blockers’ Chapel Church. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Mack and Betsy Mallard; and maternal grandparents, Dempsey Coe and Raymond Eugene Moore.
UVALDA, GA
Mrs. Sue Bennett Williams, Vidalia

Mrs. Sue Bennett Williams, age 87, of Vidalia, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home. She was a native of Pearson, Georgia, was a 1952 graduate of Pearson High School, and soon after moved to Rome. She earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia, and later earned a Master’s degree, both in Education. She taught Home Economics and Special Education in Wheeler and Telfair Counties for more than thirty years, and was a member of the Georgia Retired Teachers Association. She was an auxilian at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, serving two terms as president, membership chairperson, and was a leader at the state level. She was a member of Vidalia Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school, and was a former member of Alamo United Methodist Church, serving as organist and teaching Sunday school. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Mrs. Williams loved her family, church family and her cat D.J. Preceding her in death was her husband, David Howard Williams; parents, Chester Norton Bennett and Amy Louise Lester Bennett; and one sister, Alice Bennett Martin.
VIDALIA, GA
Johnny R. Collins, Ohoopee Community

After 82 years of growing bounties of ruby red tomatoes, long scratchy pods of okra, turnips as big as softballs and bushels of Sadandy peas, gentleman farmer Johnny R. Collins plowed his last row in his Ohoopee garden on Friday, May 27, 2022. Johnny was born on March 26, 1940...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Mr. George Timothy “Tim” McCoy, Vidalia

Mr. George Timothy “Tim” McCoy, age 61, of Vidalia, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home after a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Vidalia, a 1979 graduate of Vidalia High School and a graduate of Swainsboro Technical College. He worked for more than forty years as a sheet metal fabricator for Georgia Machine, Georgia High-Tech, Fab-Tech, Advance Fabrication and was also self-employed. He was a lifelong member of North Thompson Baptist Church and a former member of the Jaycees. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing, golfing and grilling. He is preceded in death by his father, Colon McCoy.
VIDALIA, GA
Mr. Bobby Higgs, Lyons

Mr. Bobby Higgs, age 88, of Lyons, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after an extended illness. He was a native of Toombs County and lived in Lyons most of his life. He served two years in the United States Army and six years in the Army Reserve. He was an over the road truck driver and worked with Wade Hall Fish Market in Lyons for many years before. Later, he worked as a Pinkerton security guard at Oxford Industries. He enjoyed turkey shoots, fishing, hunting and the Atlanta Braves. He is preceded in death by two granddaughters, Rylee Faith Bloodworth and Gretchen Higgs; parents, Olen Thomas Higgs and Adell Smith Higgs; three brothers, Billy Higgs, Irwin “Peanut” Higgs and an infant brother; and four sisters, Grace Diddo, Shirley Brannon, Patsy Williams and Marie Beach.
VIDALIA, GA
Mrs. Sarah Simpson Clifton, Vidalia

Mrs. Sarah Simpson Clifton, age 91, of Vidalia, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Treutlen County Health & Rehabilitation in Soperton following a brief illness. She was born in the Kibbee Community in Montgomery County and raised in the Ohoopee Community. Her late husband was in the military, and they lived in several places in the country and lived in Guam and Canada, moving to Toombs County in 1967. She worked at the Bethany Home, Federal Pacific, and retired after many years as shipping clerk at Stanley Blacker. She was a member of Lyons Free Will Baptist Church and attended Bear Creek Baptist Church. She was a life member of Women of the Moose #1511 and past Academy of Friendship Chairman. She enjoyed shelling peas, gardening, canning, and cooking for her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Clifton; one son, Walter Rudolph Clifton; grandson, Shane Williamson; parents, Thomas L. Simpson and Agnes Curl Simpson; and two brothers, Ellery Simpson and Lamar Simpson.
VIDALIA, GA
Community Honors Fallen Heroes

At the appointed hour of 3:00 Monday afternoon, the annual Memorial Day ceremony presented by the J. Barry Jones Post #3563 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary commenced at Southeastern Technical College. As the day implies, the ceremony was held to honor the men an women who gave their lives in service to country.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
6 killed on Georgia lakes at start of long holiday weekend

The Memorial Day weekend got off to a deadly start on Georgia’s waterways with six people confirmed dead. Five of the deaths occurred Saturday morning when two boats collided on the Wilmington River in Georgia’s coastal Chatham County. The two center console boats, carrying a total of nine...
GEORGIA STATE
"Sweetest" Courthouse Around

No doubt the new Toombs County Courthouse is going to add an eye-catching piece of a aesthetic beauty to our community when it’s completed in a few months, but Thursday morning it was graced with a special piece that makes it uniquely a place of local government. While some...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
5 dead, 1 arrested after Georgia boat crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man has been arrested in a Memorial Day weekend boat crash on the Wilmington River that left five people dead. According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Mark Stegall, 45, faces a charge of boating under the influence in the incident. Chatham County booking […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Prosecutor becomes latest in Georgia to drop marijuana cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county say she’ll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones become the latest prosecutor statewide to do so. In her Tuesday announcement, she cites the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other […]
GEORGIA STATE
1 injured in Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday. SPD said a shooting took place at Montgomery and 58th streets just before midnight. A male victim was taken to a hospital, police said. His injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening. Further details, including the victim’s age, […]
UPDATE: Victims in fatal boating accident in Wilmington River identified

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 4:00 p.m. UPDATE- The DNR identified the five victims that were killed in the fatal boating accident Saturday. The victims have been identified as Christopher David Leffler, 51, Savannah, Lori Lynn Leffler, 50, Savannah, Zachary James Leffler, 23, Alpharetta, Nathan Leffler, 17, Savannah; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37, Savannah.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Coastal Georgia’s largest county becomes latest to drop marijuana cases

The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county has become the latest prosecutor statewide to say she’ll generally stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce of the drug. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones made the announcement Tuesday. Like other prosecutors, police...
ATLANTA, GA
Man arrested in Chicago for deadly Chatham County shooting

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article misspelled Ruben Rios’ name. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested for felony murder in the April shooting death of a 23-year-old woman. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), Ruben Rios, 37, was taken into custody in Chicago, Illinois, for charges related to […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Indians Dominate All-Region Team

(Courtesy of VHS)--The GHSA AA State Champion Vidalia Indians dominated the Region 2AA All-Region Team, which was released Thursday. The Indians who defeated Thomasville 7-0 in the 3rd and deciding game of the State Championship on Wednesday, placed nine players on the 1st team including Region Player of the Year, Bryson Whited (P/IF).
THOMASVILLE, GA
Two wanted for possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are searching for two people wanted for the possession of Oxycodone with the intent to distribute. 26-year-old Deandre Gaiters and 19-year-old Trevis Johnson are wanted for possession of Oxycodone with the intent to Distribute after an incident occurred on Gordon Highway at Old Savannah Road. Both live in […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

