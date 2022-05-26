Mr. Daniel Lee “Scrap Iron” Wood, New Branch Community

Mrs. Sue Bennett Williams, age 87, of Vidalia, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home. She was a native of Pearson, Georgia, was a 1952 graduate of Pearson High School, and soon after moved to Rome. She earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia, and later earned a Master’s degree, both in Education. She taught Home Economics and Special Education in Wheeler and Telfair Counties for more than thirty years, and was a member of the Georgia Retired Teachers Association. She was an auxilian at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, serving two terms as president, membership chairperson, and was a leader at the state level. She was a member of Vidalia Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school, and was a former member of Alamo United Methodist Church, serving as organist and teaching Sunday school. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Mrs. Williams loved her family, church family and her cat D.J. Preceding her in death was her husband, David Howard Williams; parents, Chester Norton Bennett and Amy Louise Lester Bennett; and one sister, Alice Bennett Martin.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO