Toombs County, GA

Mr. Daniel Lee “Scrap Iron” Wood, New Branch Community

By Jeff Raiford
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Daniel Lee “Scrap Iron” Wood, age 73, of New Branch Community, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in his home surrounded by friends and family. He passed away after an extended illness under the care of Community Hospice. Scrap was born in Hazlehurst, Georgia in January...

Mrs. Sue Bennett Williams, Vidalia

Mrs. Sue Bennett Williams, age 87, of Vidalia, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home. She was a native of Pearson, Georgia, was a 1952 graduate of Pearson High School, and soon after moved to Rome. She earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia, and later earned a Master’s degree, both in Education. She taught Home Economics and Special Education in Wheeler and Telfair Counties for more than thirty years, and was a member of the Georgia Retired Teachers Association. She was an auxilian at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, serving two terms as president, membership chairperson, and was a leader at the state level. She was a member of Vidalia Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school, and was a former member of Alamo United Methodist Church, serving as organist and teaching Sunday school. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Mrs. Williams loved her family, church family and her cat D.J. Preceding her in death was her husband, David Howard Williams; parents, Chester Norton Bennett and Amy Louise Lester Bennett; and one sister, Alice Bennett Martin.
VIDALIA, GA
Johnny R. Collins, Ohoopee Community

After 82 years of growing bounties of ruby red tomatoes, long scratchy pods of okra, turnips as big as softballs and bushels of Sadandy peas, gentleman farmer Johnny R. Collins plowed his last row in his Ohoopee garden on Friday, May 27, 2022. Johnny was born on March 26, 1940...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Mr. Bobby Higgs, Lyons

Mr. Bobby Higgs, age 88, of Lyons, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after an extended illness. He was a native of Toombs County and lived in Lyons most of his life. He served two years in the United States Army and six years in the Army Reserve. He was an over the road truck driver and worked with Wade Hall Fish Market in Lyons for many years before. Later, he worked as a Pinkerton security guard at Oxford Industries. He enjoyed turkey shoots, fishing, hunting and the Atlanta Braves. He is preceded in death by two granddaughters, Rylee Faith Bloodworth and Gretchen Higgs; parents, Olen Thomas Higgs and Adell Smith Higgs; three brothers, Billy Higgs, Irwin “Peanut” Higgs and an infant brother; and four sisters, Grace Diddo, Shirley Brannon, Patsy Williams and Marie Beach.
VIDALIA, GA
6 killed on Georgia lakes at start of long holiday weekend

The Memorial Day weekend got off to a deadly start on Georgia’s waterways with six people confirmed dead. Five of the deaths occurred Saturday morning when two boats collided on the Wilmington River in Georgia’s coastal Chatham County. The two center console boats, carrying a total of nine...
GEORGIA STATE
Community Honors Fallen Heroes

At the appointed hour of 3:00 Monday afternoon, the annual Memorial Day ceremony presented by the J. Barry Jones Post #3563 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary commenced at Southeastern Technical College. As the day implies, the ceremony was held to honor the men an women who gave their lives in service to country.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Prosecutor becomes latest in Georgia to drop marijuana cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county say she’ll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones become the latest prosecutor statewide to do so. In her Tuesday announcement, she cites the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other […]
GEORGIA STATE
Coastal Georgia’s largest county becomes latest to drop marijuana cases

The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county has become the latest prosecutor statewide to say she’ll generally stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce of the drug. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones made the announcement Tuesday. Like other prosecutors, police...
ATLANTA, GA
5 dead, 1 arrested after Georgia boat crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man has been arrested in a Memorial Day weekend boat crash on the Wilmington River that left five people dead. According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Mark Stegall, 45, faces a charge of boating under the influence in the incident. Chatham County booking […]
SAVANNAH, GA
1 injured in Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday. SPD said a shooting took place at Montgomery and 58th streets just before midnight. A male victim was taken to a hospital, police said. His injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening. Further details, including the victim’s age, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Large amount of drugs seized in Georgia investigation

Tift County, Ga. — On Friday, May 20, 2022, members of the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrested 35-year-old Jose Luis Pena-Ferraras and 43-year-old Ismil Rodriguez-Aybar, both of Lawrenceville, Georgia, after the seizure of five kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of heroin, and a handgun.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
Man arrested in Chicago for deadly Chatham County shooting

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article misspelled Ruben Rios’ name. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested for felony murder in the April shooting death of a 23-year-old woman. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), Ruben Rios, 37, was taken into custody in Chicago, Illinois, for charges related to […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
UPDATE: Victims in fatal boating accident in Wilmington River identified

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 4:00 p.m. UPDATE- The DNR identified the five victims that were killed in the fatal boating accident Saturday. The victims have been identified as Christopher David Leffler, 51, Savannah, Lori Lynn Leffler, 50, Savannah, Zachary James Leffler, 23, Alpharetta, Nathan Leffler, 17, Savannah; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37, Savannah.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
1 shot in the 800 block of 38th Street Monday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was shot Monday afternoon in the 800 block of 38th Street. The Savannah Police Department is investigating the shooting. The male is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say a person of interest has been located.
SAVANNAH, GA
Indians Dominate All-Region Team

(Courtesy of VHS)--The GHSA AA State Champion Vidalia Indians dominated the Region 2AA All-Region Team, which was released Thursday. The Indians who defeated Thomasville 7-0 in the 3rd and deciding game of the State Championship on Wednesday, placed nine players on the 1st team including Region Player of the Year, Bryson Whited (P/IF).
THOMASVILLE, GA
Two people are dead after a shooting in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, GA (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at Larry Mitchell Ball Park. It happened Sunday evening at an event at Larry Mitchell Ball Park on Suburban Drive. Investigators say two people were injured and were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The victims […]
SANDERSVILLE, GA
Two wanted for possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are searching for two people wanted for the possession of Oxycodone with the intent to distribute. 26-year-old Deandre Gaiters and 19-year-old Trevis Johnson are wanted for possession of Oxycodone with the intent to Distribute after an incident occurred on Gordon Highway at Old Savannah Road. Both live in […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
1 Injured in Sunday morning shooting on Montgomery St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are on the scene of a shooting near the corner of Montgomery Street and 58th Street. The incident occurred after midnight Sunday. Officials say a male victim is hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Montgomery Street between 57th and 59th is closed off while officers investigate.
SAVANNAH, GA
Shooting injures 2 men driving on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Update:The Sheriff's Office said everyone involved in the shooting has been identified and located. One man remains hospitalized. Deputies said they have recovered two handguns from the vehicle the victims were traveling in. Investigators determined shots were fired as a result of an ongoing dispute...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

