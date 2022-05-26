ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

COSA: Busy Portion of Rio Concho Drive Closed Friday

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO – Road construction will close a portion of Rio Concho Dr. from the Concho River bridge to the McNease Convention Center Friday. According to information from the City of San Angelo, beginning at 8 a.m., Friday, May 27, the...

sanangelolive.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Bomb Squad Called Into Abilene Neighborhood

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Bomb squad was called into an incident on Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, on May 31, a large portion of an Abilene neighborhood was evacuated due to an "incident." "APD working an incident in 1300 Blk of Green...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! News for May 31, 2022

SAN ANGELO, TX — The LIVE! News Show for May 31, 2022 features an interview with La Esparanza Clinic's President Dean Munn. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Streets Construction Underway Near Convention Center as City Council Ponders New Street Use Fee Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo City Council was set to hold a strategic meeting last Tuesday, May 24, Election Day to discuss a wide range of items.  One of those items was a new Street Use Fee as we reported earlier.   After our report of the public meeting planned for election day to discuss creating a $6.75 monthly fee for the privilege of using San Angelo streets to be tacked onto residential and business water bills, the meeting was moved from May 24 to Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 3 p.m. Shortly after announcing the new meeting time and date at the McNease Convention Center on Rio Concho Dr…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Popular San Angelo State Park Trail Featured in Texas Parks Magazine

SAN ANGELO STATE PARK – A very popular hiking, biking and horse trail at San Angelo State Park is getting some love from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department as a feature in the January/February 2022 issue of Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine.   The article and photos by Adam Sauceda can be found online or on page 12 of the magazine.  Here is Sauceda's report:  San Angelo State Park has been described by trail runners as fast, low-lying desert-like terrain that has produced some of the faster ultra-distance times in Texas. Of the more than 50 miles of trails in the park, some are…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Health Officials Report 1st Covid-19 Fatality in Weeks

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials Tuesday announced that one person has died from Covid-19. That is the first Covid fatality reported since April 19, 2022. Total deaths in Tom Green County: 554 (358 from Tom Green County and 196 from other counties) Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Mesquite Heat Wildfire Now 100% Contained

ABILENE – The Texas A&M Forest Service announced Sunday that the Mesquite Heat wildfire south of Abilene is now 100% contained. According to the Lone Star State Incident Management Team, Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) firefighters responded to new wildfires while also continuing suppression operation on carryover fires.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Commissioners Ban All Outdoor Burning Again

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Commissioners Tuesday morning unanimously voted to ban outdoor burning again after six days of allowing residents to burn trash and brush. According to County Judge Steve Floyd's office, the burn ban became effective immediately during the Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday morning. The Texas...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

70 Children Missing from San Angelo & West Texas Rescued During 'Operation Lost Souls'

EL PASO – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and numerous other federal, state and local agencies located and recovered 70 missing children as a part of a three-week operation in San Angelo and West Texas. According to information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, “Operation Lost Souls” ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland and Ector and Tom Green counties. The missing youth, many of them runaways, ranged in age from 10 to 17. The children recovered included victims of sex trafficking, and physical and sexual…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosa#West Texas#Concho River#Rio Concho Dr#Email
San Angelo LIVE!

Benefit Set Up to Help San Angelo Toddler with Leukemia

SAN ANGELO – A benefit fundraiser has been set up to help a San Angelo family whose two year old is suffering from Leukemia. Hensley Bannert of San Angelo was diagnosed in Mar. 2022 with Leukemia. Since then her family has faced the hardships that comes along with the mental and financial battle.  This led to a number of people to come together an hold a fundraising benefit for the family. The benefit will be held on Sunday, June 5. The event will consist of a motorcycle poker run, a BBQ cookoff, silent and live auctions. The Poker Run will start at Fuzzy's Taco Shop Sunday and end at…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

North Texas Man Indicted for Deviant Assault by Grand Jury in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – A Lewisville teen was indicted by a grand jury in Tom Green County this past month for sexually assaulting a child. As previously reported, on Jan. 4, 2021, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division received a report from Texas Child Protective Services alleging that a 13-year-old girl in San Angelo had been sexually assaulted by an adult.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Memorial Day Weekend Booking Report Filled with Aggravated Assault Arrests

SAN ANGELO, TX – 53 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over Memorial Day Weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 53 arrests on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday including the following:…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
San Angelo LIVE!

Uvalde Shooting: That Door Was Shut But Didn't Lock

UVALDE – Sources in Uvalde tell Fox News that the teacher who had propped open that door where the shooter entered the building now says she had shut the door but it failed to lock. A teacher at Robb Elementary School who left a door propped open moments before...
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Heat Advisory Issued for the Concho Valley Sunday

SAN ANGELO – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo issued a Heat Advisory again for Sunday as temperatures again reach over 100 degrees with gusty southwest winds and very low humidity.   Like Saturday, the oppressive heat will combine with low atmospheric moisture and gusty winds to create conditions in which vulnerable individuals and people who are participating in strenuous activities could experience heat related illnesses.   The Heat Advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat illnesses are possible in hot conditions like those that…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Bust in East San Angelo Nets 3 Arrests

SAN ANGELO– The federal Drug Enforcement Agency assisted the San Angelo Police Department in a drug bust last Tuesday. According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, on May 24, detectives with the SAPD's Street Crimes Division served a search warrant at a home on the 1700 block of McGlothlin St. in east San Angelo.  During the search the officers seized around 100 grams of methamphetamine. They also found a small amount of marijuana. For the meth, police charged Kayla Browne, 31, and Adam Muniz, 37, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Muniz also had…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Second Gunshot Victim Assumed in College Hills Shooting Investigation

SAN ANGELO, TX – More details have been released on the shooting that occurred this past Wednesday in a College Hills neighborhood. The case has expanded to two shooting victims allegedly shot by Paul Zipper, 52. According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, officers with the San Angelo...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Americans Gather to Mark Memorial Day

SAN ANGELO – Americans are celebrating Memorial Day as a three day weekend marking the unofficial end to the school year and the beginning of summer with bbq's, boats, outdoor gatherings and other fun events. But Memorial Day is more than that. According to the History Channel, Memorial Day,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Aliens Convicted of Deviant Assault Arrested Attempting to Sneak Back into the United States

DEL RIO – Border Agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested two convicted sex offenders, in separate groups, shortly after they illegally entered the United States. May 24, around 9:30 a.m., Eagle Pass Station agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens. They were transported to the Eagle Pass South Border Patrol Station for processing. Record checks revealed that a Mexican national, Salvador Montecillo-Rufino, 57, was convicted of sexual assault in Washington in 1998 and sentenced to 17 months in prison.
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy