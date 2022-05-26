COSA: Busy Portion of Rio Concho Drive Closed Friday

SAN ANGELO – A benefit fundraiser has been set up to help a San Angelo family whose two year old is suffering from Leukemia. Hensley Bannert of San Angelo was diagnosed in Mar. 2022 with Leukemia. Since then her family has faced the hardships that comes along with the mental and financial battle. This led to a number of people to come together an hold a fundraising benefit for the family. The benefit will be held on Sunday, June 5. The event will consist of a motorcycle poker run, a BBQ cookoff, silent and live auctions. The Poker Run will start at Fuzzy's Taco Shop Sunday and end at…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO