ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas school shooting: President Biden, first lady to visit Uvalde on Sunday

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9Ezu_0frgdBhV00

UVALDE, Texas — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday.

In a tweet, President Biden says they will be traveling to “grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific elementary school shooting,” which occurred on Tuesday.

President Biden released a statement Tuesday evening following the shooting, hoping he would never have to “do this again.”

“Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second, third, fourth graders. And how many scores of little children who witnessed what happened see their friends die as if they’re on a battlefield, for God’s sake. They’ll live with it the rest of their lives,” President Biden said in the statement.

Sen. Ted Cruz paid his condolences at Robb Elementary School on Thursday according to SATX.

The Washington Post says Cruz also attended a vigil Wednesday evening for the 19 students and two teachers who were killed in the shooting.

Sen. John Cornyn donated blood on Wednesday, according to a tweet. He says he also met with local leaders and spoke with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.

Duchess Meghan Markle, according to People Magazine, visited a memorial for the victims and left flowers at a cross for a 10-year-old named Uziyah Garcia. The memorial was set up outside the Uvalde County Courthouse.

Photos: Meghan Markle, Uvalde residents pay tribute to Texas shooting victims Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May 26, 2022, for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Uvalde’s “back-the-blue” values collide with outrage over police response to school shooting

UVALDE — As in many small Texas towns, law enforcement officers here eat free at local taquerias on some days and get complimentary haircuts at neighborhood salons on others. Residents say increased activity from cartels trafficking drugs across southwestern Texas has made them increasingly reliant on Border Patrol and the county sheriff's department for safety.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Uvalde County, TX
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
72K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy