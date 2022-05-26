ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

Class 5A, 4A, 2A state golf tournaments

Newton Kansan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass 5A State Boys’ Golf Championships Monday Quail Ridge GC, Winfield Par 72...

Newton Kansan

Hesston repeats titles at Class 3A state track

Yoder sets state record in 100-meter dash By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan WICHITA — The Hesston High School track teams claimed a pair of state titles Friday and Saturday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. Both state titles for the Swathers were repeats from last season. One was a new meet record and school record. The…
HESSTON, KS
Newton Kansan

Goessel claims six medals at 1A state

Boys finish 24th in team standings By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan WICHITA — The Goessel High School track teams claimed six medals Friday and Saturday in Class 1A competition at the state track championships at Cessna Stadium. The Goessel boys were 24th out of 57 team scoring. The girls were tied for 29th out of…
GOESSEL, KS
Newton Kansan

Moundridge boys win first state title

Freshman claims four medals with title By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan WICHITA — The Moundridge High School boys' track team placed in all three relays, pacing the Wildcats to their first-ever state title in the Class 2A championships Friday and Saturday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. Moundridge scored 58 points, finishing two points ahead of…
MOUNDRIDGE, KS
Newton Kansan

Loewen wins triple jump title at state

Newton claims five medals total By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan WICHITA – The Newton High School track teams claimed a title in the first events of the day Friday in the Class 5A state track and field championships at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. Newton senior Hayley Loewen won the triple jump Friday at the Class…
NEWTON, KS
Winfield, KS
Sports
Newton Kansan

Pitching, defense lead Railers to fourth-place finish

Livesay pitches no-hitter, one hitter By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan WICHITA – After 14.1 straight innings of no-hit ball for Newton pitcher Tegan Livesay in the post season, an opponent finally got to her. Isabella Rollo hit a solo home run to left field with one out in the bottom of the seventh to lead…
NEWTON, KS

