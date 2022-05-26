Sports Calendar

Newton claims five medals total By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan WICHITA – The Newton High School track teams claimed a title in the first events of the day Friday in the Class 5A state track and field championships at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. Newton senior Hayley Loewen won the triple jump Friday at the Class…
Livesay pitches no-hitter, one hitter By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan WICHITA – After 14.1 straight innings of no-hit ball for Newton pitcher Tegan Livesay in the post season, an opponent finally got to her. Isabella Rollo hit a solo home run to left field with one out in the bottom of the seventh to lead…
Comments / 0