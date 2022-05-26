Entre Commercial Realty completes 20,000-square-foot purchase for cannabis dispensary with consumption lounge

Principle Construction Corp. has been contracted by logistics company Alsip Terminals to build a 39,000-square-foot speculative warehouse at 3600 W. 127th St. in Alsip. Construction is expected to start in spring 2022 on the distribution center. The building will be able to accommodate multiple tenants, or could be used by...
Comcast Business today announced extensions of its advanced fiber-rich network infrastructure to two DeKalb County locations. Expected to come online in May, the first extension will run along East Gurler Road in the ChicagoWest Business Center, home to a major data center undergoing an expansion, a large distribution center and the site of anticipated business growth.
The Pritzker administration is awarding millions in tax credits across the state. $34 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits will help 25 affordable housing developments across 15 counties in the coming year. The federal incentive in partnership with the Illinois Housing and Development Authority will create and/or preserve 1,343 units for low-income Illinoisans, veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities. The tax credits will go to places in Springfield, Champaign, Virden, and Chicago among others.
For the first time ever, the Oak Park Vintage Car Club and the Oak Park River Forest Museum are teaming up to put on a free vintage car show. Everyone is invited June 11 to step into the past, visiting a time when the Ford Model T and other historic automobiles ruled the highways.
Illinois-based Meats by Linz will Tuesday break ground on its 120,000-square-foot meat packing facility in Hammond. The meat processor earlier this month announced plans for the project, which will bring more than 300 jobs to the city. The company is investing $35 million in the facility, which will be build...
If you're interested in buying this home, it means you really, really want to live that resort lifestyle. Personally, I think owning a place like this would be great. It would feel like you're permanently on vacation. That is until you realize you're the one who is in charge of...
It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
Applications for the 48-unit affordable housing development at Lawrence and Austin avenues, with monthly rents ranging from about $700 to $1,800, will be available Wednesday, June 1. Occupancy for this Jefferson Park area development is expected to start in September or October, according to Joshua Wilmoth, president of Full Circle...
Chicago-based EQ Office has appointed Alex Vouvalides as Chief Executive Officer and Josh Hatfield as Chief Operating Officer, effective June 6, 2022. Vouvalides and Hatfield succeed Frank Campbell, who is currently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer. Campbell is retiring following a 26-year career at EQ and will remain with the company for three months to ensure a smooth transition.
A pair of thieves allegedly stole a catalytic converter not just in broad daylight, but in the middle of the Forest Park Walmart parking lot, 1300 Des Plaines Ave. On May 24, at 3:17 p.m., the store security officer was alerted of the possible theft in progress in the Walmart parking lot Row 5-6. When she got out onto the parking lot, she saw two male suspects climb into a gray 2011 Hyundai Sonata and drive north through the lot. The security guard noticed that a black 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander parked in the middle of Row 5 had a hydraulic jack placed underneath its front driver’s side. A witness reportedly saw the two suspects cutting the converter out of the vehicle. The witness used a phone to film the alleged suspects getting into the car, and the incident was caught on the security camera. Both videos were turned over to the police.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a patching and resurfacing of Independence Boulevard (Illinois 53), from University Parkway to Romeo Road (135th Street), in Romeoville, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, May 31. The $1.7 million project, which also includes constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk...
CHICAGO – While the arrival of warmer temperatures means Summer is near, it also means another battle is brewing when it comes to the thermostat. After all, the air conditioner is as much a part of summer as shorts and sunscreen. So, what is the perfect temperature to set...
A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
Yelp has released a list of the top 100 donut shops nationwide and Illinoisans with a sweet tooth are in luck. Four bakeries in Illinois were listed among the best spots to enjoy unique donuts, with two in Chicago, according to the new list. Dip and Sip Donuts, located at...
Water park season is upon us. Illinois’ largest waterpark, Raging Waves, is opening for the summer on June 4 and will celebrate its 15-year anniversary. From this Saturday the public will once again be able to enjoy 32 water slides, 43 private cabanas, the enormous wave pool, the relaxing lazy river, and much more.
Fenwick High School closed on the purchase of Priory Campus, a roughly seven-acre parcel owned by Dominican University in River Forest, earlier this month, according to a press release issued by high school officials. The closing between the two Catholic institutions took place May 19, nearly five months after university officials selected Fenwick as the buyer.
GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon News to explain why gas prices in Illinois are at record highs, and show no signs of coming down.
