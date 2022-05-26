Entre Commercial Realty completes 20,000-square-foot purchase for cannabis dispensary with consumption lounge

A pair of thieves allegedly stole a catalytic converter not just in broad daylight, but in the middle of the Forest Park Walmart parking lot, 1300 Des Plaines Ave. On May 24, at 3:17 p.m., the store security officer was alerted of the possible theft in progress in the Walmart parking lot Row 5-6. When she got out onto the parking lot, she saw two male suspects climb into a gray 2011 Hyundai Sonata and drive north through the lot. The security guard noticed that a black 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander parked in the middle of Row 5 had a hydraulic jack placed underneath its front driver’s side. A witness reportedly saw the two suspects cutting the converter out of the vehicle. The witness used a phone to film the alleged suspects getting into the car, and the incident was caught on the security camera. Both videos were turned over to the police.

