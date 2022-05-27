ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Traveling this Memorial Day weekend? Get ready to pay more

By Jillian Mele
 4 days ago

Traveling by car from Philadelphia to Ocean City, New Jersey will cost you almost $9 more than a year ago.

To go to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, it's about $17 more, and to the Pocono Mountains, it's nearly $14 more. And that's just gas. That's not counting the cost of tolls, food and lodging.

AAA says the number of people hitting the roads this weekend is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, with 91% of Philadelphia area residents who plan to travel doing so by car.

They say air travel is expected to be up about 25% over last year. And some people are choosing to commute by train.

AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell says, "Because we are two years post beginning of the pandemic, there is that pent-up demand. People want to travel. Unfortunately, motorists will be paying the highest gas prices ever for the Memorial Day holiday weekend."

Bill Delapena, of South Philadelphia, is headed up to the mountains.

"Luckily I'm going to a lake house and won't be traveling or eating out too much," he said.

But Rudy Morman is staying closer to home.

"I don't want to travel, it takes so much to fill this truck up. I'm staying in. Stay home. Stay local," said Morman.

It was a little chilly in Ocean City on Thursday, but that didn't stop families from strolling the boardwalk.

The Berthiaume family from New Hampshire said it feels good to be back at the Jersey Shore.

"It's awesome. It's great and it's going to be a good weekend," said Samantha Berthiaume.

The weather was also giving businesses like George's Candies some extra time to get all the goodies in the shop ready.

Residents excited for Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore. Bob Brooks reports for Action News on May 26, 2022.

"We make 50 different flavors of homemade ice cream. A gentleman in the kitchen is making them right now," said Bill Westerman of George's Candies.

We got a first-hand look at the process of creating some of that homemade ice cream. All 50 flavors are made right in the back.

Like most businesses at the shore, they're hiring.

"It is going to be another difficult summer employee-wise. We're just a little bit short," said Westerman.

Over in Margate, Shelly and Steve Perchick were ready for the unofficial start to the summer.

"A lot of ice cream consumed. A lot of liquor - and all I can tell you is it's a fun time," said Shelly Perchick.

But Steve also reminded us the weekend isn't just about fun.

"A celebration of the veterans who fought very hard. People in all the wars," he said.

Here are some of the fun things happening down at the shore Memorial Day weekend.

Person
Bob Brooks
