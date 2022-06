STOCKTON — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will hold a Public Open House regarding an intersection control improvement project in Calaveras County. The Public Open House will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Where: Mokelumne Hill Town Hall, 8283 Main Street,...

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO