An appellate court has denied an appeal from a 38-year-old Mission man who skipped out on his sentencing in 2008 and wasn’t brought to justice until a decade later. The 13th Court of Appeals issued its ruling last week, affirming Oscar Davila Rodriguez’s murder conviction for stalking, harassing and eventually murdering 19-year-old Nydia Maldonado on Oct. 31, 2005 after breaking into her home.

MISSION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO