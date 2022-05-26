Coleman Moves on to New Mexico Highlands in Las Vegas, NV
6 days ago
BAKERSFIELD, CA - Sophomore starting guard, Tyrell Coleman has signed with New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico. New Mexico Highlands plays in the highly competitive RMAC (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference). Tyrell Coleman leaves Bakersfield College as the 9th...
With extreme sadness, we announce that our beloved Leroy Pacheco, age 70 of Las Vegas, NM, passed away on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM. Leroy was surrounded by his family and friends. Leroy is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Mercedes Pacheco, sisters, Betty Sandoval and...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque and its partners are trying to sell the federal government on a development in the heart of downtown that they hope will become a hub for the emerging space industry. They’re hoping to get a slice of a billion dollars that’s up for grabs as part of the federal government’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A new era has begun for Los Lunas girls basketball. David Medina was announced as the new coach of the lady Tigers on Sunday. “I’m excited,” said Medina. “I’m excited to be there. I know that a lot of people from the community will remember me when I was coaching boys […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapis Room is an art center dedicated to providing thought-provoking and beautiful works of art to the Albuquerque Old Town district. Opening Reception June 2, 5-8 p.m. Father’s Dat Reception June 19, 2-5 p.m. On view Everyday June 3-2, 2022, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloonists from around the country had a chance to show off across the Albuquerque skies Monday morning. More than 30 pilots gathered for a series of championships this weekend. They participated in events to test their knowledge and precision, with tasks like throwing a beanbag from a certain altitude to hit a target […]
Monday’s Top Stories Glorieta bakery launches ‘Adopt a Hero’ in wake of wildfires Santa Fe closes trails for Memorial Day 71 Sears stores to close permanently nationwide Clovis man tells witnesses who killed him New Mexico Wine Fest in full swig An inside look at catching shoplifters Los Lunas hires new girls basketball coach NATO […]
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents visiting the Magic Kingdom and other attractions in the Sunshine State have another travel option available, as Allegiant Airlines announced new, nonstop service between Las Vegas and Sanford, Florida. According to a news release, Allegiant on May 27 began nonstop flights from...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In celebration of National Boating and Fishing Week, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is announcing free fishing day. Saturday, June 4, anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout New Mexico. No fishing license is required to fish on June 4, but all other fishing rules apply. […]
Residents can now hop on the plane for an exciting time in Las Vegas, Nevada as Southwest Airways Express officially inaugurated its first roundtrip flight to Sin City from the Imperial County Airport. Landing at the Harry Reid International Airport, Imperial County officials had an exclusive look at the airport...
The Las Vegas skyline is changing once again, and if you’ve been to the city lately, you might have noticed that they’re building a giant orb-like structure. What is it? “It certainly has the potential to be one of the most photographed buildings on the planet,” said Lucas Watson, president of MSG Entertainment. It’s called […]
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Drivers on Interstate-15 heading south out of Las Vegas near the Nevada-California border saw a traffic delay as long as one hour and 15 minutes on Memorial Day. This led many frustrated drivers to question when exactly the I-15 would be expanded, as California officials promised last December.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans enjoyed a beautiful day while getting a taste of the best wine around at the New Mexico Wine Festival. The event, back in the spring for the first time in two years, included live music and food for event-goers. Those at the festival say they were glad to spend time […]
As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New Mexico continue to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire, forest officials are worrying about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar. The 7-week-old Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire is the largest in New Mexico history at nearly 315,000...
The nationwide shortage of baby formula has been making headlines on websites and newspapers across America as many concerned mothers experience despair while strolling through their local grocery stores to the sight of dismally empty shelves.
In his new weekly letter about city government, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says he intends to propose a ban on guns in municipal spaces—comparable to Albuquerque’s ban—in the wake of the horrendous May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as well as those in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening,” Webber writes. “Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating. We need to talk about it, and we need to do something about it.” The proposal to ban guns in city buildings, parks and spaces is one of seven actions the mayor suggests, including increasing the pressure on the state Legislature to pass more meaningful gun reform. “Our message to the State on gun safety legislation: Lead, follow or get out of the way.” If the Legislature fails to do so, the mayor adds, lawmakers should amend the state Constitution, which preempts local governments from enacting restrictions more stringent than state law. “If you won’t pass additional meaningful gun laws,” Webber writes, “then do away with the Constitutional prohibition against our taking action.” Webber’s letter also cites gun buy-backs; gun violence prevention programs in schools; various behavioral interventions; and violence intervention programs as steps that need to be taken to curb gun violence. Webber says he intends to proclaim Friday, June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Santa Fe.
The New Mexico Wine Festival will be running from 12-6 pm on Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30. This is a welcome occurrence for those of us who have been isolated for an extended period of time due to the pandemic, and everyone is excited to host this wonderful festival!
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A Saturday evening DUI Blitz resulted in 31 impaired driver arrests, police say. According to a post by LVMPD Traffic, a May 28 DUI Blitz conducted by RAID, DUI Strike Team, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department resulted in 250 vehicle stops, 75 citations, and 31 impaired driver arrests.
Barbecue can be a touchy subject in Las Vegas. Conversations usually begin with "Vegas never had good barbecue until…" and then debates erupt over how to finish the sentence. Some restaurants earn equal amounts of praise and complaints. Others are automatically discarded for trite reasons (like being on the Strip, for example). So where to begin? While barbecue menus may look similar to the casual observer, the low-and-slow style of smoking meats leaves little room for error. A good operation requires the expertise of a seasoned pitmaster and well-crafted side dishes. A heavy dose of charm doesn't hurt either. Ready to form an opinion of your own? Check out the following restaurants to see how the barbecue scene is booming in Las Vegas. Hit one of these spots before exploring all the fun things to do in Sin City this summer.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to a fire on the 9000 block of Glendale Ave NE., just north of Alameda and Ventura. AFR says the fire was burning a two-story residence. Fire officials say the cause of the fire is unknown. They say there are no reports of injuries […]
