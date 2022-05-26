Dennis J. Wagner

Henry Joseph “Joe” Wackershauser, 94, of Platteville, passed away on May 25, 2022 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City. Funeral services will be Friday, June 3 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Miranda Klosterboer will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts which will be used to support local charities.
Darlington/Brodhead - It is with great sadness that the family of Jeanne Louise Tallman, 78, announce her passing on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the New Glarus Home. To know her was to love her. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Agrace Hospice Care or to the...
Mary E. Schultz, 86, of Fennimore, passed away on to the next life surrounded by her family on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Fennimore. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1 at the Fennimore United Methodist Church in Fennimore with burial to follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Platteville. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church Wednesday morning. The Larson Family Funeral Home of Fennimore is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.
