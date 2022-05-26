Dennis J. Wagner

Mary E. Schultz, 86, of Fennimore, passed away on to the next life surrounded by her family on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Fennimore. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1 at the Fennimore United Methodist Church in Fennimore with burial to follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Platteville. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church Wednesday morning. The Larson Family Funeral Home of Fennimore is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.

FENNIMORE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO