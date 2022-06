Henry Joseph “Joe” Wackershauser, 94, of Platteville, passed away on May 25, 2022 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City. Funeral services will be Friday, June 3 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Miranda Klosterboer will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts which will be used to support local charities.

