Oklahoma Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover
 4 days ago

Freshman Ben Harris, a local walk-on with an impressive high school resume, says he became a better player and teammate during his time with the Sooners.

As Oklahoma’s quarterback room has filled up, the numbers have not been in everyone’s favor.

Ben Harris, a walk-on true freshman from Midwest City Carl Albert, announced Thursday that he’s entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“Because of the support and encouragement given to me,” Harris wrote, “I am a better player and teammate.”

Harris, who led the Titans to four straight Class 5A state championships and a 52-2 record as a four-year starter, told AllSooners last year that he was looking forward to learning from then-coach Lincoln Riley, whom he called “the quarterback whisperer.”

“My goal is to become a scholarship guy,” Harris said.

Harris spent his freshman season as a backup to Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams and was behind fellow walk-on freshman Ralph Rucker on the depth chart.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Harris committed to OU last year the day after Micah Bowens announced he was transferring to OU from Penn State.

While Rattler and Williams transferred elsewhere, Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby picked up two new quarterbacks via the transfer portal and a junior college transfer for this season: Central Florida transfer Dillon Gabriel is the starter, and Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville and Tyler Junior College General Booty are projected to be backups along with Rucker, Bowens and freshman Nick Evers.

Venables said after the spring game that the Sooners would likely remain in the market for additional quarterbacks via the portal.

“We’re still developing behind (Gabriel),” Venables said. “We don't have quote-unquote answers right now. The portal is a definite option for us. So if we go that route, we want someone who's the right fit. The right age. There's just a lot that goes into that, I don't need into all those weeds.

“But that is a definite concern for us, no question about it.”

Comments / 8

Ricky Guerrero
2d ago

How do you have a 52-2, lead your team to 4 state championships, and NOT get a full ride scholarship?

Reply(1)
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
