After shooting, East Kentwood High School holds graduation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bethany Christian Services recently completed re-settling 231 Afghans here in the Grand Rapids and now they’re now able to provide them with bikes and helmets so that they can have transportation access. This will allow them to get to work, to the mosque and grocery shopping. Bethany has over 30 programs helping out those in need, including one of their largest programs which is their Refugee Resettlement. Rick, a volunteer with Bethany, usually helps repair donated bikes and he was asked to help on this special project. With the help of Bethany, he was able to commission 30 bikes from The Detroit Bike Company.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO