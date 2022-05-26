ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After shooting, East Kentwood High School holds graduation

WOOD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter shooting, East Kentwood High School holds graduation. Lake Michigan water level lower this year, still …. Lakeshore cities prepare for a busy Memorial Day …. After shooting, East Kentwood High School holds...

www.woodtv.com

WOOD

Plan a fun summer trip to East Lansing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is such a sweet time of the year, school is coming to an end, schedules are opening up and there is lots of warm weather to enjoy. Many of us are looking to fill our calendars with fun adventures and we have one for you today! Why not travel to the heart of our state – the Greater Lansing area, home to a beloved college town, East Lansing, and the campus of Michigan State University!
EAST LANSING, MI
WOOD

Bethany Christian Services helps refugees get transportation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bethany Christian Services recently completed re-settling 231 Afghans here in the Grand Rapids and now they’re now able to provide them with bikes and helmets so that they can have transportation access. This will allow them to get to work, to the mosque and grocery shopping. Bethany has over 30 programs helping out those in need, including one of their largest programs which is their Refugee Resettlement. Rick, a volunteer with Bethany, usually helps repair donated bikes and he was asked to help on this special project. With the help of Bethany, he was able to commission 30 bikes from The Detroit Bike Company.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Stroll with dinosaurs & dragons this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s something you don’t get to do everyday – walk and get up close to life-size dinosaurs and dragons! The DeltaPlex will be transformed with prehistoric dinosaurs and some fantastical dragons all weekend long as a part of the Dino & Dragon Stroll!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Only a Very Slight Chance of a Severe Storm Tonight

1 am update – There are still a few scattered showers and a couple of isolated t-storms. There is some brief moderate to heavy rain with a few of these. No severe weather has been reported. This was the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center:. SPC...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD

HUGE ship comes down the Grand Haven Channel

Look at the size of this ship that came down the Grand Haven Channel Monday afternoon! This is the Algoma Intrepid, one of the newest ships on the Great Lakes. It’s a Canadian ship that first started moving around the Great Lakes in 2020. It’s most apt to be carrying stone, grain, salt or other dry cargo.
WOOD

Win tickets to see New Kids on the Block

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -Here’s a great blast from the past: New Kids on the Block are coming to Van Andel Arena on Thursday, June 16th, as part of their Mixtape Tour! They’re joined by special guests Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley. You can get tickets at Ticketmaster.com or LiveNation.com but we have a special contest going on where you can win them!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Great Lakes Update

The Great Lakes Region is a bit cooler than average so far this year:. This map is temperature anomaly (difference from average) for Jan. 1, 2022 – May 28, 2022. The blue color indicates where the temperature has been cooler than average. The yellow indicates warmer than average. Thearea from the Pacific Northwest across the northern Midwest and Great Lakes has been a bit cooler than average. Grand Rapids is about 1.6 deg. cooler than average for the year. (Top pic. is downtown Chicago from the water intake 5 28 22)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

