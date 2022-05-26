ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The Crisis Of Young Men In America

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Sean and Rachel bring Dr. Helen Smith, Forensic Psychologist specializing in violent children and adults, to The Kitchen Table to...

'The light will never go out': Uvalde community relying on faith to pull them through tragedy

Uvalde, Texas – The community of Uvalde, Texas is trying to take steps towards healing after 19 children and 2 teachers were killed in a school shooting last week. People from across the country are offering their support, including President Joe Biden, who visited the town on Sunday to mourn with the families, attend mass, and meet with first responders and state leaders.
Dan Bongino: Pretending that guns caused Texas school shooting is not being 'serious about the problem'

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino took gun control advocates to task for their response to the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting in Saturday's opening monologue. DAN BONGINO: Every one of [gun control advocates'] "solutions" with the dreaded air quotes is a call to take action, to take away self-protection rights from you, freedom-loving, patriotic Americans who haven't done a damn thing wrong. Even though we have verified, concrete, set-in-stone, unimpeachable evidence that banning guns won't fix the problem.
Uvalde, Texas shooting: Blaming police for waiting is ‘destructive, distracting, and unfair,’ Sen. Cornyn says

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) defended police officers and law enforcement agencies after it was revealed they waited over an hour outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas during Tuesday’s mass shooting. Cornyn said blaming the first responders after the complex incident is "distracting and unfair." "The second-guessing and finger-pointing...
Texas school shooting: Casket maker met with victims' families to make personalized caskets

A custom casket maker in Texas is helping the victims and their families in the aftermath of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Trey Ganem, 50, of SoulShine Industries in Edna, has reached out to and has personally met with many of the families of the deceased and has agreed to construct personalized caskets for them, Fox 26 of Houston reported.
NRA re-elects Wayne LaPierre as CEO, despite financial woes

The National Rifle Association on Monday announced that its board of directors had re-elected Wayne LaPierre as CEO and executive vice president, despite the organization being hit by financial woes and allegations over its spending. LaPierre had faced a challenge from Lt. Col. Allen West, but the organization said that...
Parents weigh in on school safety after Uvalde shooting

FAIRFAX, VA - Concerned parents shared with Fox News Digital how to best keep kids safe in schools following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Parents arrived at Luther Jackson Middle School in Fairfax, Va., last Thursday to...
New video shows Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos holding bag of dead cats

Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows demented Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos grinning as he holds up a bag of blood-soaked dead cats. The deranged 18-year-old gunman is seen smiling in the undated footage while sitting in the passenger seat of a pal’s car — holding up a clear plastic bag with at least two bloodied cats visible inside.
Florida: 10-year-old boy arrested for alleged text threatening mass shooting: 'sickening'

A 10-year-old fifth-grade Florida boy was arrested Saturday and charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, according to police. When the juvenile suspect, a student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, Florida, allegedly sent the threatening text, the School Threat Enforcement Team was immediately notified and began analytical research, police said.
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

