Mental Health

< 4 elements to create "home:" discussing mental health in the Asian American community

NPR
 6 days ago

This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Andee Tagle, one of the producers of the show. But that's only one part of my identity. I'm also a woman, a daughter, a partner, a Filipino American, a French fry enthusiast, a runner, and most recently, a San Diegan. All this to say there...

www.npr.org

NPR

A former pastor grieves the loss of his great-granddaughter in Uvalde

A longtime Baptist pastor in Uvalde returned to the pulpit during the most soul-drawing event in the history of this community. He did so as he worked through his own grief. NPR's John Burnett reports. JOHN BURNETT, BYLINE: The current pastor, Carlos Contreras, called a special service last week at...
NPR

3 people share how they lived through the pandemic with a serious mental illness

More than one in 20 Americans struggled with serious mental illness before the pandemic dealt a blow to the world's mental health. How have these people have fared?. More than 1 in 20 Americans struggle with serious mental illness, things like bipolar disorder or severe depression with psychosis. And then came the pandemic and the blow that dealt to the world's mental health. NPR's Yuki Noguchi is looking into how these people have fared. Hi, Yuki.
NPR

Biden mourns with community in Uvalde visit

For the second time in as many weeks, the president is visiting a community that's been shattered by a mass shooting. After his visit to Buffalo less than two weeks ago, President Biden is in Uvalde today. His visit comes as the Justice Department today confirmed they'll be conducting a review of the law enforcement response to the shooting and making those findings public. Stella Chavez with member station KERA is reporting from there. Welcome, Stella.
NPR

Neighboring florists step in to help provide flowers for Uvalde funerals

Funeral services for the 19 students and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas, last week start today. NPR's Karen Zamora reports on the preparations underway. KAREN ZAMORA, BYLINE: It's quiet outside The Flower Patch, except for the hum of air conditioning units cooling the building. There are signs on the front entrance and the side door that say no media allowed because a flood of journalists has made it difficult for the florists to do their job. They are working around the clock to create beautiful wreaths and arrangements made of colorful peonies, hydrangeas and lilies.
NPR

The financial reality of touring indie musicians

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with music journalist Zach Schonfeld about why some artists find touring, even in the summer, to be challenging and financially difficult. After two long years of the COVID pandemic, summer music festivals are back on. Fans are thrilled to have them back, and there have already been some standout performances that have generated a lot of excitement. Looking at you, Harry Styles. But it turns out for a lot of musicians, maybe even most, the decision to play at festivals can be complicated. For up and coming artists, playing at a festival can involve a lot more than just a performance, and the costs don't always add up. Our own Michel Martin spoke with Zach Schonfeld about this. He recently wrote a piece for Stereogum titled, "Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?"
NPR

2 professors, tracking patterns, try to predict who might carry out a mass shooting

It's something tragically familiar in this country. There's a mass shooting, people grieve. There are calls for action, debates about gun restrictions and mental health. And then it happens again. So James Densley and colleague Jillian Peterson spent years looking at what solutions can be found in the lives and motivations of the shooters. They created the Violence Project, a database of nearly 200 mass shooters that documents everything about these attackers from their childhood traumas to their access to firearms. James Densely, a professor at Metropolitan State University in Minnesota, joins me now. Welcome to the program.
NPR

Grilling for beginners

No long holiday weekend is complete without a feast - ideally, one that's grilled and charred over an open flame. Hamburgers, hot dogs and corn on the cob all signal that it's time to relax. But if grilling itself is not relaxing for you, Ruth Tam from NPR's Life Kit has some tips for you.
NPR

Author interview: 'Jim Crow's Pink Slip'

It's no secret that K-12 education in the U.S. has become a culture war battleground, with race often at the core. We're talking about everything from false allegations that critical race theory is being taught to small children to questions about police presence in schools. But what many people might not know is that the question of who gets to teach and lead in schools has also been at the heart of fierce battles in U.S. education. And here again, race is at the center.
NPR

Memorial Day: The mother of a Marine who died in Kabul talks about losing her son

It is Memorial Day, when the U.S. remembers those who have died in military service. (SOUNDBITE OF DANIEL BUTTERFIELD'S "TAPS") KELLY: Just after noon today was the traditional wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley gave a brief speech. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin then spoke, and so did the commander in chief, President Joe Biden.
NPR

Better taste and texture have made non-dairy ice cream more popular

Today, of course, is Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, which makes it the perfect time to try ice cream, maybe even a plant-based ice cream. They're more popular than ever. And if you don't believe me, just peek in the freezer section of your store. Try to count all the ice cream options that do not use cows' milk. The results might surprise you.
NPR

Citizens need to see the destruction military-style weapons wreak, surgeon says

In the weeks since the mass shooting at a Texas school, there have been at least 17 other U.S. shootings where at least four people were killed or injured. That's from the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks these incidents. And surgeons are the ones who witness the carnage most never see - trauma surgeons like Amy Goldberg. She's treated thousands of gunshot wounds at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, and she says she believes America wouldn't be numb to gun violence if people saw what she sees.
NPR

A restaurant in Taiwan offers free sushi to those who have salmon in their name

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What's in a name? That which we call sushi by any other name would taste as umami. In Taiwan, hundreds changed their names to include the word salmon in exchange for a restaurant's promotional promise of free sushi. The thing is, in Taiwan, they limit how many times citizens can change their name. So without a change in the law, some are stuck with names like Salmon Dream or Dancing Salmon. But, hey, if you're diving into the changing-your-name-after-a-fish pool, you might stay wet longer than you think.
