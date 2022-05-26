Remington held to one hit in state loss

Livesay pitches no-hitter, one hitter By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan WICHITA – After 14.1 straight innings of no-hit ball for Newton pitcher Tegan Livesay in the post season, an opponent finally got to her. Isabella Rollo hit a solo home run to left field with one out in the bottom of the seventh to lead…

NEWTON, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO