ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Chile government apologizes to woman for forced sterilization

By John Bartlett in Santiago
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BmNcj_0frg5yOj00
Boric rules on the dispute with Bolivia before The Hague over the Silala River<br>epa09897612 The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric (R), speaks alongside his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonia Urrejola, during a press conference at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, in Santiago, Chile, 19 April 2022. Boric ruled on the dispute before the International Court of Justice in The Hague with Bolivia over the sovereignty of the Silala River. EPA/Alberto Valdes Photograph: Alberto Valdés/EPA

The Chilean state has apologised to a woman who was forcibly sterilised by doctors because she was HIV positive.

The woman, known only as Francisca and then 20, was diagnosed with HIV in March 2002 while pregnant with her first child. But while she was under anaesthesia during a Caesarean section, doctors at a public hospital performed a surgical sterilisation on the grounds that it would be irresponsible for an HIV-positive woman to have more children. When Francisca woke up after the operation, she was informed by a nurse that she had been sterilised without her consent.

“This act of reparation reaffirms the Chilean state’s commitment to attempting to repair the damage caused by the actions of its employees,” said Antonia Urrejola, Chile’s foreign affairs minister, who presented the formal apology alongside President Gabriel Boric on Thursday afternoon.

“It also underlines this administration’s commitment to making sure that women’s reproductive rights and sexual and reproductive autonomy are not affected in the way they were in [Francisca’s] case.”

In 2020, the UNAids programme estimated that there were 77,000 people living with HIV in Chile.

According to the organisation, women living with HIV are more likely to be victims of violence while undergoing reproductive health procedures.

Social and economic inequalities also exacerbate the risks for women. Francisca lived in a poor rural community and had never had access to sexual or reproductive education.

She had received no guidance as to the risks, advantages, and alternatives of sterilisation, despite a legal requirement for informed written consent from the patient.

In 2007, Francisca filed a criminal complaint against the doctor, who claimed to have obtained verbal consent, and her case was dismissed a year later when a court ruled that it did not constitute a crime.

Two years later, the case was brought to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights by the Center for Reproductive Rights and Vivo Positivo, two organisations acting on Francisca’s behalf.

On 3 August 2021, the Chilean state signed a settlement accepting its responsibility.

The agreement made Chile responsible for compensating Francisca for the damages caused, providing a housing subsidy and healthcare for both her and her son, and committing to raise awareness of HIV and reproductive rights.

“I receive the apology offered to me by the Chilean state… [but] it must be clear that I was not the only one,” Francisca said at the time.

“I am happy to know that my case can serve to end stereotypes about people living with HIV, and to improve healthcare for other women.”

Reproductive rights have only recently liberalised in Chile.

Until 2017, abortion was criminalised in all circumstances, even when it was necessary to save the woman’s life. It is now legal in three cases – when the mother’s life is at risk, in the event of a nonviable pregnancy, or if the pregnancy resulted from a rape.

Related: Women with HIV fight crushing injustice of forcible sterilisation

Chile’s progressive new government, led by President Boric, 36, has committed to strengthening sexual and reproductive rights.

The country has recently finalised a draft of a new constitution that could replace the 1980 document which was signed into law – although later reformed – under Gen Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship (1973-1990).

The draft will be put to a nationwide plebiscite on 4 September. It enshrines an individual’s autonomy over their body, the right to sexual education, and paves the way for access to abortion.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augusto Pinochet
Person
Gabriel Boric
BBC

Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

A 28-year-old Muslim woman's petition to a court, seeking to prevent her husband from taking another wife without her written consent, has put the spotlight on the practice of polygamy among Indian Muslims. Reshma, who uses only one name, also wants the Delhi High Court to order the government to...
RELIGION
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sterilization#Hiv#The Foreign Ministry#Chilean
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
EPA
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Lauren Boebert under fire for attacking companies offering to cover travel expenses for out-of-state abortions

Right-wing congresswoman Lauren Boebert has come under fire for criticising companies that have offered to help cover employees’ travel costs for abortion procedures. “Anyone else consider that these companies suddenly offering to pay for employee abortions are doing so just to avoid paying maternity leave?” the Republican from Colorado tweeted on Monday.“Cheaper to kill the baby … true evil personified.”In response to a leaked draft opinion earlier this month which indicated the Supreme Court was set to overturn Roe v Wade, a number of executives in the boardrooms of major American companies have issued statements that expresses their commitment...
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

293K+
Followers
74K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy