ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresburg, TN

Tennessee man accused of selling, using marijuana while children were in camper

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmyDr_0frg1V8c00

MOORESBURG, Tenn. — A Tennessee man who admitted selling marijuana out of his camper is accused of selling the drugs while his five children were in the vehicle, authorities said.

Joshua Lynn Hinkle, 32, of Mooresburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; altering the serial number on a firearm; sale, delivery, manufacturing or possession of a Schedule 6 substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and simple possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Hinkle was arrested after a deputy did a welfare check on the children at about 1:35 a.m. EDT Wednesday, The Times-News of Kingsport reported. Deputy Dustin Winter said three children were visible and the camper “was filled with trash,” according to the newspaper.

One of the children let Winter in the camper, according to the deputy’s arrest report.

Deputies smelled marijuana and asked Hinkle if he smoked it, WJHL-TV reported. According to the report, Hinkle confirmed he smoked the marijuana after the children had gone to bed, according to the television station.

Winter stated in his report that he saw marijuana in a metal tray, along with wax and a glass pipe, the Johnson City Press reported. The deputy also found a baggie of the drug in Hinkle’s pocket, according to the newspaper.

Winter also found a semi-automatic pistol tucked into Hinkle’s pants with the serial number scratched off, the Times-News reported.

The deputy also discovered two ecstasy pills and more than 100 baggies and two scales with marijuana residue, according to the newspaper.

After he was handcuffed and read his Miranda rights, Hinkle reportedly gave deputies a written confession, admitting that he sold marijuana from the camper and used the drug “openly around his children,” WJHL reported.

Hinkle admitted he was a felon but said he carried the pistol for protection, according to the television station.

The incident was reported to the state’s Department of Children’s Services, the Times-News reported. The arrest report did not indicate who currently has custody of the children, according to the newspaper.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash

NAPA, Calif. — (AP) — The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California's wine country, authorities said. Paul...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
WDBO

Texas school shooting: Company donates 19 custom caskets to victims

EDNA, Texas — A Texas company will be making custom caskets for each of the children killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as well as one teacher. Eighteen children and two teachers were killed by a gunman inside Robb Elementary on May 24 in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
EDNA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresburg, TN
County
Hawkins County, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
Mooresburg, TN
Crime & Safety
WDBO

Judge gives initial OK to $1B deal in Florida condo collapse

A Florida judge on Saturday gave initial approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion to families who lost loved ones in the collapse last year of a Florida beachfront condominium building in which 98 people died. The quick settlement of the unprecedented collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Holiday travel ends with record gas prices in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Memorial Day holiday and the road trips that go along with it have come to a close, but not before the price of gas climbed to a new high here in the Sunshine State. On Monday, Floridians paid an average of $4.57 per gallon, down...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Convicted Felon#Drugs#Ecstasy#The Times News#Times News Online#Wjhl Tv
WDBO

Fire, looming ruling don't stop new Wyoming abortion clinic

CASPER, Wyo. — (AP) — When organizers earlier this year settled on a summer opening for a new women's health clinic in Wyoming, they felt upbeat about their plans even as they knew they would face opposition to what will be the only such clinic to offer abortions in the state.
CASPER, WY
WDBO

California man, 78, gets high school diploma 6 decades later

PASADENA, Calif. — (AP) — For 60 years, Ted Sams regretted missing his high school graduation. Now 78, Sams can finally call himself a graduate after donning a cap and gown and receiving his diploma Friday with the class of 2022 at Southern California's San Gabriel High School.
PASADENA, CA
WDBO

New Mexico wildfire scar burn has forest officials worried

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New Mexico continued to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire Sunday, federal forest officials worried about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar. The 7-week-old fire, the largest in New...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBO

Critical fire condition warnings issued across US Southwest

Warnings of critical fire conditions blanketed much of the U.S. Southwest on Saturday, as crews in northern New Mexico worked to stop the growth of the nation's largest active wildfire. The 7-week-old fire, the largest in New Mexico history, has burned 491 square miles (1,272 square kilometers) of forest in...
SANTA FE, FL
WDBO

Record high temperatures possible in Northeast: Latest forecast

NEW YORK — Break out the sunscreen, hats and water bottles: record high temperatures are possible in the Northeast Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket to 94 degrees in New York City, 97 degrees in Philadelphia, 95 degrees in Washington, D.C., and 90 degrees in Pittsburgh. The record...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

Coronavirus: California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office confirmed via social media Saturday afternoon that the governor has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the official statement, Newsom, who is vaccinated and received two booster shots, is experiencing mild symptoms and expects to remain in isolation through at least Thursday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
68K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy