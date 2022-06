A repeat DUI offender was jailed after a serious motor vehicle accident on Onville Road Saturday night. On May 28th at 9:48 pm. Deputy J.C. Thomas and Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a two vehicle accident at Onville Road and Evans Lane. The investigation revealed Frank Fletcher, Jr., 68, of Woodbridge, was traveling southbound on Onville Road and crossed the center lines of the roadway, colliding with a Dodge Challenger.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO