Spirit Lake, IA

Natural Gas Leak in Downrown Spirit Lake

By KILR-FM 95.9
kilrradio.com
 4 days ago

(Spirit Lake)--A natural gas leak this(Thursday) afternoon in a business resulted in a portion of downtown Spirit Lake being cordoned...

kilrradio.com

kilrradio.com

Fairmont Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident

(Fairmont, Minn.)--One person was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle-deer accident Monday evening in Fairmont. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:15 pm on Highway 15 near Center Creek Drive. The patrol says 39-year-old Joseph Bush of Fairmont was traveling northbound on a 2005 Harley Davidson when he collided with a deer.
FAIRMONT, MN
kilrradio.com

Spirit Lake Street Closing

(Spirit Lake)--A busy street in Spirit Lake will be closed beginning next week for utility work. City officials say beginning Tuesday, May 31st, Hill Avenue south of 28th Street to the north side of 36th Street will be closed for utility work in the roadway. Traffic may detour by taking...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
willmarradio.com

One killed, several injured in area weekend traffic crashes

(Carlos MN-) A Carlos woman was hurt in a one vehicle rollover Saturday morning. The state patrol says 37-year-old Jodie Tatro was hurt when her SUV left Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 13 and crashed in the ditch around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Tatro was taken taken to the Alexandria Hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities believe alcohol was involved in the crash.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
KCCI.com

State Patrol reports multiple fatal crashes on holiday weekend

Four people have died in four separate crashes since Saturday according to the Iowa State Patrol. Those crashes happened in Dubuque, Montgomery, Plymouth, and Pottawattamie counties. A vehicle lost control, entered a ditch and rolled at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday in Dubuque County. The crash resulted in the death of...
DUBUQUE, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Spirit Lake, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Spirit Lake, IA
Accidents
Spirit Lake, IA
Crime & Safety
KGLO News

Shooting at Mason City campground investigated

MASON CITY — Authorities say they will turn over evidence to prosecutors to decide whether charges should be filed after a shooting in a Mason City campground on Friday night. The Mason City Police Department says they were called shortly after 10:15 PM to a report of a shooting...
MASON CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

19-year-old dies in rural Plymouth County crash

SIOUX CITY -- A 19-year-old died early Monday following an off-road vehicle crash in rural Plymouth County, north of Sioux City. Shortly after midnight Monday, a UTV driven by 19-year-old Zoey Rene Cason of Sioux City was on private property along County Road K18 in Plymouth County, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. The vehicle went down a hill and Cason hit the brakes and turned left, attempting to avoid a fence.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kilrradio.com

Minor Injuries in Clay County Accident

(Spencer)– Minor injuries were reported in a single vehicle rollover accident Friday in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says at around 2:30 pm, 18-year-old Isiah Schroer of Spencer was driving a 2003 Jeep on County Road B-24, when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle traveled onto the shoulder. Authorities say Schroer then over-corrected, causing the vehicle to come back across the roadway. It then rolled, coming to rest in a deep culvert.
KAAL-TV

Disagreement between campers led to gunfire at a Mason City campground

(ABC 6 NEWS) - The Mason City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at MacNider Campground on Friday evening. It followed a disagreement between campers. When officers arrived on the scene they found one person with a gunshot wound. Officers were able to quickly identify the shooter and secure the weapon.
MASON CITY, IA
Person
Pat Daly
nwestiowa.com

Highland Post opens doors in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—A longtime Orange City butcher shop has a new meat-processing outpost. Woudstra Meat Market’s sister business, Highland Post, opened in early April at 1802 Albany Place SE and held its grand opening ceremony on May 5. “We broke ground May 16 of last year, so we were...
ORANGE CITY, IA
951thebull.com

One Person Wounded in North Iowa Campground Shooting

A parking issue appears to have led to one person being shot at a campground in Mason City Friday night. The Mason City Police Department says a disagreement between campers at the MacNider Campground (901 Birch Drive) led to the shooting, reported to authorities shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found one person who had been struck by gunfire and transported the unidentified victim to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Mason City Fire Department paramedics. Law enforcement quickly identified the shooter and took the unnamed subject into custody.
MASON CITY, IA
#Gas Leak#Natural Gas#Lake Street#Lake Fire#Accident#Vfw
kelo.com

Tornado sirens did go off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –Another storm in the Sioux Falls area has caused more damage, this time the tornado sirens did go off. Emergency Manager for the City of Sioux Falls Regan Smith told Kelo.com News, that there was a tornado warning issued for the extreme eastern side of the city and that triggered the siren system to sound, he wasn’t aware of a tornado in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

100-acre Plymouth County farm sells for $2.6M at auction

LE MARS, Iowa -- A farm in Plymouth County sold for $25,000 an acre on Friday, a price more than twice as high as the average in the county. Bruce R. Brock, whose Brock Auction Company conducted the sale, said the land -- about 96.33 acres of farmland and a 3.67-acre farm place at 38625 200th St., a gravel road about 5 miles southeast of Le Mars -- sold for a total of more than $2.6 million.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Man airlifted to Sioux City after northeast Nebraska workplace accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man was airlifted to Sioux City after a workplace accident in northeast Nebraska on Friday. Emergency crews responded to the scene, including LifeNet, after an accident involving a railroad worker near the area KGP Services, located north of Norfolk in Pierce County, at approximately 3:00 p.m.
NORFOLK, NE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCAU 9 News

May 29th PM: Scattered severe storm risk into Memorial Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there’s an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5 from the National Weather Service) of severe thunderstorms happening with the greatest opportunity lining up for Sioux City and points to the northwest. A series of powerful scattered thunderstorms will have the potential to drop 1-2 inch sized hail and […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Heelan freshman dies in ATV crash

SIOUX CITY -- An incoming freshman at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School died Friday in an ATV crash. The student, Austin Blakey, an eighth grader at Holy Cross Blessed Sacrament School who was going to be a freshman in the fall, died Friday morning, Bishop Heelan President John Flanery said in an email.
SIOUX CITY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Two Vehicle Crash Results in Injuries Near Jefferson Saturday Morning

A two vehicle crash resulted in injuries Saturday morning in Greene County. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the crash was between an SUV and a tractor on Highway 30, east of Sparky’s in Jefferson after 9am. Both lanes of the highway were temporarily closed as crews were on scene. Williams says the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Ambulance. He adds the both lanes are back open.
JEFFERSON, IA

