May 31, 2022 - Looking back over the past week, here is a breakdown of the calls the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department responded to. Starting on Monday May 24th a call came in about a building behind a house on fire on FM 139. Upon arriving on the scene the JVFD found a small shed fully engulfed in flames. Assisted by a few members of DeSoto Fire District #1 the Joaquin VFD took the shed down and extinguished the fire. Just as the scene was set to be cleared, the homeowner came out of the house and declared that the back room was on fire. The firetrucks that had left returned to the scene and the JVFD and DFD1 made short work of any flames found in the back room, preventing any spread to the rest of the house.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO