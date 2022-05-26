COSA: Busy Portion of Rio Concho Drive Closed Friday

SAN ANGELO – Road construction will close a portion of Rio Concho Dr. from the Concho River bridge to the McNease Convention Center Friday.

According to information from the City of San Angelo, beginning at 8 a.m., Friday, May 27, the intersection of Rio Concho Drive and South Magdalen Street, near Firefighter’s Memorial City Park, will be closed due to roadwork occurring on Rio Concho Drive.

The intersection will reopen at 6 p.m. on May 27. A detour will be available to motorists by traveling on South Oakes Street to Allen Street and then to Surber Drive to access the east portion of Rio Concho Drive.

