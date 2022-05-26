ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center Groundbreaking Held

Thursday, May 26, 2022, Georgia Southern hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the 95,000-square-foot Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center. The center is named in honor of the late Senator Jack Hill and his wife of 46 years, Ruth Ann Hill. Both are Georgia Southern graduates. Below is a...

Grice Connect

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro Native, Former First Lady of Georgia Remembered

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro native, artist, philanthropist and former First Lady of Georgia died on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the age of 95. According to the Richard B. Russell Library for Political Research and Studies, University of Georgia Betty Bird Foy Sanders was born to a farming family in Statesboro on August 6, 1926. She spent a year at the Georgia Teacher’s College, and then earned a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Georgia. She met Carl Sanders at UGA, and they married in 1947. They moved to Augusta, Carl Sanders’s hometown, where Carl practiced law. When he entered politics, Betty campaigned with him, and they moved to Atlanta when Carl was elected governor in 1962. As the first lady of Georgia, she raised two children, helped develop the new governor’s mansion, and entertained many renowned politicians and business leaders.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch’s first REACH Scholars graduate from college

On May 23, 2013, five promising young women, all in seventh-grade, became Bulloch County Schools’ first cohort of REACH Georgia Scholarship recipients. Now, nine years later, Amaya Brown, Kailana Low, Aisley Scarboro, Amonica Kirkland, and De’Neshia Jones have graduated from college, making graduate school plans, and establishing careers.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Memorial Day service returns to the Emma Kelly theater

The Bulloch County Memorial Day service, coordinated by the American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90, will return to the Emma Kelly Theater this year. The last two years the service has been held at the Bulloch County Veterans of All Wars Memorial monument which is located in front of the Bulloch County Judicial annex on Siebald Street in Downtown Statesboro.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Sylvania Georgia 301 Welcome Center is Nation’s Oldest

The Sylvania Welcome Center is the nation’s oldest, continuously operating Welcome Center. This year they celebrate 60 years of welcoming visitors to Georgia. The Welcome Center was the first Georgia Visitor Center to be constructed and is located at 8463 Burton’s Ferry Hwy. (U.S. Hwy. 301) in Sylvania, Georgia. It is Just across the river, welcoming southbound Hwy. 301 travelers, entering Georgia from South Carolina. The Welcome Center is about 40 miles north of Statesboro on Hwy. 301.
SYLVANIA, GA
Grice Connect

Congratulations 2022 Statesboro High School Graduates

Grice Connect sends congratulations to the Statesboro High School Class of 2022. We are proud of your accomplishments and wish you the best of luck in your future. Keep making a difference!. Below is the program from the Statesboro High Graduation ceremony which includes names of all the graduates.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Sylvia Ofori journey from Ghana to GS to Harvard

On her first flight from Ghana to the United States, Sylvia Ofori arrived in Atlanta, Georgia, at 1 a.m. By 4 o’clock the next afternoon, Ofori was in her first American classroom in Georgia Southern University’s Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health on the Statesboro Campus. Jet-lagged and...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Temporary traffic changes at WJMS begin May 31

Beginning May 31 through the end of June, ongoing construction projects at William James Middle School (WJMS) will temporarily close all entrances to the school except the bus ramp drive off of U.S. Highway 80 at Simons Road. Bus ramp drive. All traffic to the WJMS, including all school district...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Community Prayer Service Wednesday, May 25 6 pm at Courthouse

Religious leaders in Bulloch County, who are members of the Bulloch County Ministerial Association, have called for a community wide prayer service tonight, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 6 PM. The prayer service will be held on the lawn of the Bulloch County Courthouse, located in the center of Statesboro...
Grice Connect

Historic Society discusses Native Americans in Georgia

The Bulloch Historical Society invited Joseph Sumner an expert on Native Americans to their monthly meeting Monday to discuss Native Americans in Georgia. During the program he also cleared some things up: your grandma probably wasn’t Cherokee and that downtown mural doesn’t depict the Creeks. “So many people...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Fox and Friends broadcasts live from Sally Mae’s in Brooklet

Sally Mae’s in Brooklet saw a much larger crowd inside their restaurant Tuesday morning as a small crew from Fox and Friends broadcasted live interviews from the restaurant. “They just want a blue collar worker point of view,” Sally Mae’s owner Scott Haddon said. “This is where all the hard workers, farm people come and eat.”
BROOKLET, GA
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Double education major Kimmy Dawn beats Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Kimberly Dawn, or “Kimmy” as her friends know her, started her journey at Georgia Southern University because it was a place of comfort. A native of Ellabell, Georgia, Kimmy Dawn grew up only 25 miles from the Statesboro Campus. When her stepmother suddenly passed away during her senior year of high school, Dawn’s decision was final. She would stay close to family and attend the university she always cared for as an almost local.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Parker’s makes $18,000 fueling the community donation

Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader that’s currently featured on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – recently donated $18,000 to Bulloch County Schools as part of the company’s Fueling the Community program. Bulloch County Schools’ Superintendent of Schools Charles G. Wilson, Statesboro High School Principal Keith Wright and Statesboro High School students accepted the unrestricted donation on behalf of area teachers and students at a check presentation at Statesboro High School in Statesboro, Ga. on May 16.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Free summer meals for any children 18 and under

Bulloch County Schools will host a free Summer Nutrition Program for any children ages 18 and under in Bulloch County. The four-week program will feature drive-thru food pick ups each Monday in June at six schools. Families will receive a box of perishable and non-perishable food with five breakfasts and...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

EGRMC Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ by Leapfrog

East Georgia Regional Medical Center (EGRMC) received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital. “This distinction reinforces our commitment to providing safe, quality, compassionate care,”...
STATESBORO, GA
