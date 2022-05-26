Prizes, Protests, and Pajama Parties: The View From Inside This Year’s Cannes Film Festival

Creating the perfect Cannes Film Festival photo op requires a lot of preparation. For Léa Seydoux and her stylist, Alexandra Imgruth, the process began way back in March, a month before the films were announced. As two movies that Seydoux starred in, Mia Hansen-Love’s One Fine Morning and David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future ended up premiering at Cannes, the preparation was definitely necessary. “Back in March 2022 I knew that if we were going to go Cannes we weren’t going to be doing looks that weren’t expected from us,” Imgruth says. “Léa and I were keen to do something different from our most recent, very glam and glitzy looks—a bit more European, edgy while remaining true to the French chic. We wanted to be sexy and make black interesting and ‘not safe.’ I think we succeeded on both fronts.” Judging by the headlines Seydoux made for her the short-suit and floral tie she chose for the photocall of Crimes of the Future, she succeeded.

