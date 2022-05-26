Ellen DeGeneres Asks Fans To Be ‘Compassionate’ In Farewell Speech On Final Talk Show Episode: Watch

“Mary [Connelly] and Andy [Lassner] … you’ve been with me since day one,” she began her statement, tearing up. “And I am so grateful, I am so lucky that I have two executive producers that not only knew how to make a great show, but make a great show for me because you understood me, you got me, you knew who was.”

Ellen continued to highlight how much her staff, who was like “family,” got her “sense of humor” and surrounded her with “so much love and support.” She then went on to point out her technical producer, Craig Wagner, calling him her “rock.”

“You’ve been with me for 25 years. We have been through everything together, 25 years, thick and thin,” she said. “We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, you’ve been my constant source of support and love and I thank you. You’re brilliant, you’re talented, you’re super smart, I admire you, I respect you, and I love you.”

The 64-year-old continued her statement to all her fans.

“To all of you who have watched this show and supported me … thank you SO much for this platform,” she stated, through tears. “And I hope that what I’ve been able to do the last 19 years has made you happy and that I was able to take a little bit of pain away from a bad day or anything you’re going through and I hope I’ve been able to inspire you to make other people happy and to do good in the world — to feel like you have a purpose,.”

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: if I’ve done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I’ve inspired you to be yourself — your true, authentic self,” she continued.

‘Ellen’ says goodbye (Sarah Haas/Warner Bros.).

She concluded, “And if someone is brave enough to tell you who they are, be brave enough to support them, even if you don’t understand. They’re showing you who they are and that is the biggest gift anybody can ever give you. And by opening your heart and your mind, you’re gonna be that much more compassionate. And compassion is what makes the world a better place.” “Thank you so much for being on this journey with me. I feel the love and I send it back to you. Bye.”

The show host took her final bow by then headed over to a living room-type set up where her face was reflected into the TV in front of her. She took one final look at her studio with tears in her eyes and then turned around to the TV as the sliding doors closed.