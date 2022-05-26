ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ellen DeGeneres Asks Fans To Be ‘Compassionate’ In Farewell Speech On Final Talk Show Episode: Watch

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

Mary [Connelly] and Andy [Lassner] … you’ve been with me since day one,” she began her statement, tearing up. “And I am so grateful, I am so lucky that I have two executive producers that not only knew how to make a great show, but make a great show for me because you understood me, you got me, you knew who was.”

Ellen continued to highlight how much her staff, who was like “family,” got her “sense of humor” and surrounded her with “so much love and support.” She then went on to point out her technical producer, Craig Wagner, calling him her “rock.”

“You’ve been with me for 25 years. We have been through everything together, 25 years, thick and thin,” she said. “We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, you’ve been my constant source of support and love and I thank you. You’re brilliant, you’re talented, you’re super smart, I admire you, I respect you, and I love you.”

The 64-year-old continued her statement to all her fans.

“To all of you who have watched this show and supported me … thank you SO much for this platform,” she stated, through tears. “And I hope that what I’ve been able to do the last 19 years has made you happy and that I was able to take a little bit of pain away from a bad day or anything you’re going through and I hope I’ve been able to inspire you to make other people happy and to do good in the world — to feel like you have a purpose,.”

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: if I’ve done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I’ve inspired you to be yourself — your true, authentic self,” she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWwMY_0frfqfjZ00
‘Ellen’ says goodbye (Sarah Haas/Warner Bros.).

She concluded, “And if someone is brave enough to tell you who they are, be brave enough to support them, even if you don’t understand. They’re showing you who they are and that is the biggest gift anybody can ever give you. And by opening your heart and your mind, you’re gonna be that much more compassionate. And compassion is what makes the world a better place.” “Thank you so much for being on this journey with me. I feel the love and I send it back to you. Bye.”

The show host took her final bow by then headed over to a living room-type set up where her face was reflected into the TV in front of her. She took one final look at her studio with tears in her eyes and then turned around to the TV as the sliding doors closed.

Comments / 37

Jonathan Johnson
4d ago

25 years of immoral influence. America’s decline isn’t military weakness or economic problems, but a moral collapse. Pro 14:34  Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.

Reply(1)
6
all4peace
4d ago

Pot meet kettle….. asking others to care when it is proven she doesn’t….. bye Ellen

Reply
26
Eugene Hall
4d ago

Sounds like she needs to take her own advice

Reply(4)
27
Related
wonderwall.com

Ellen DeGeneres reveals what's next for her after talk show ends today, plus more news

Ellen DeGeneres reveals what's next after her final talk show airs Thursday. On Thursday, May 26, Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to daytime TV for now with the series finale of "Ellen," which spanned 19 seasons. So what's next? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter one week prior to the finale date, Ellen said she was on the precipice of her "first self-imposed break," which she'll try to extend for a year on the advice of her pal, Oprah Winfrey. According to Ellen, she's already turning down offers that are hard to walk away from, but she aims to quell her tendency to never stop moving so she can travel and take her time choosing the next project. Before she gets back to thinking about showbiz, though, the star is headed to Rwanda to mark the recent opening of The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, a science and education space dedicated to protecting wild mountain gorillas, according to THR. She also plans to spend time filming documentary about the work that's being done there. Ahead of Thursday's finale, though, Ellen said she was simply trying to "be present and enjoy" the show. "It was more of a variety show than anything," Ellen said, "and I wanted the last two weeks to be pure fun because I struggle with anxiety and depression and I know how important it is to have an escape."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres' Last Talk Show Guest Is an A-Lister

As Ellen DeGeneres prepares to close the chapter on her long-running talk show, she is throwing it back to the past. The comedian famously kicked off The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2003 by interviewing Friends star Jennifer Aniston, and on Tuesday, it was confirmed that things are coming full-circle, with Anniston set to become the final guest on Ellen when it airs its series finale on Thursday, May 26. The appearance will mark Anniston's 20th time on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Degeneres
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope I
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere’s Kids: Meet His 3, Rarely Seen Children

Richard Gere has been in the spotlight for over 50 years. After making his debut in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush, the 72-year-old actor quickly rose to fame in a variety of popular movies, like An Officer And A Gentleman, Pretty Woman, and Chicago. Richard has long been celebrated for his acting skills, and he’s even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1994 for his performance in And The Band Played On.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares heartbreaking Covid story that leaves fans in tears

David Muir left viewers of World News Tonight in an emotional state as he presented a tear-jerker of a Covid story recently. The ABC journalist headlined a news piece that placed the spotlight on those children that had lost their parents due to the pandemic. VIDEO: Does David Muir have...
WORLD
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend, Reveals Sweet Proposal

Country singer Kassi Ashton has some exciting news to share. According to PEOPLE, Ashton is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. He made the proposal all the more special for Ashton by proposing in the same place where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram followers that Myatt proposed...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy