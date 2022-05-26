ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City drug-trafficker gets 30 years in federal prison

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skLBd_0frfo5jq00

A convicted heroin-trafficker known as “Carlito the Don” was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison.

Sean Figaro, 35, was convicted five counts, including possession of a firearm in furtherance of heroin distribution, witness tampering and conspiracy to commit witness tampering, during his trial in 2019.

He faced a potential life sentence for the tampering charge.

Figaro was living at the Econo Lodge on Pacific Avenue off and on for at least a year when it was raided by officers from the Atlantic City Child Exploitation Task Force on Jan. 10, 2017.

Officers recovered Figaro’s cell phone and a safe, containing a Jennings .22 caliber pistol loaded with five rounds, including one in the chamber, 119 individually packaged bags of heroin and various items used for packaging drugs for distribution, including additional bags, a digital scale, razor blades and a straw.

Officers obtained a separate search warrant for Figaro’s phone, which contained additional evidence of Figaro’s drug-trafficking and firearm possession, according to the evidence in the case.

“My occupation is drug dealership,” one text read. “I’m a dealer, not a pimp, not law, a street hustler.”

Figaro also had messages sent to a potential witness, who he labeled a “rat” and a “snitch” on Facebook, and later tried to persuade not to testify against him by feigning affection and promising to love and care for the witness.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Renée Marie Bumb sentenced Figaro to five years of supervised release.

NOTE: Mug shots are not released for federal prisoners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAUZU_0frfo5jq00

