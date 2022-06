Is that old patio set in need of a modern update? Are you looking to save money while supporting a local nonprofit? If so, you will not want to miss this. On the weekend of June 4 and 5, the Monroe County Habitat for Humanity (MCHFH) will host a two-day truckload sale of their warehouse items from 9 AM to 3 PM on both days. The sale will be at the corner of Rt 611 & Rimrock Rd/Bartonsville Ave, 3453 Rt 611, Bartonsville, PA 18321.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO