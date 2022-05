The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be announced sometime in July or August, and while we’re still a few months away from the official announcement, we have already heard a lot of news about the upcoming foldable flagship. We heard that the new foldables from Samsung might not be as exciting as we thought they would be, and there may be only some slight changes on both the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 3 devices.

