ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Teenager Rune relishing big stage, aiming for the top

By Karolos Grohmann
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnLl4_0frfd1xT00

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Danish teenager Holger Rune is aiming to become the world's best player and his results at the French Open suggest that one of the sport's most exciting prospects is on the right track.

Rune dropped just eight games in a devastating performance against Swiss Henri Laaksonen on Thursday to set up a third- round match against Frenchman Hugo Gaston, ranked 74th in the world, in only his third Grand Slam tournament.

The Dane has yet to drop a set in his maiden senior appearance in Paris after the first two rounds, and even though he is expected to move from the outside courts to one of the main ones, Rune feels no pressure.

"Not really (intimidated) because I am experienced and I have had a few occasions playing against the French crowd," Rune told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"Even last week in Lyon. I know how to deal with it. To get over the matches in Lyon with the crowd being a bit harsh was good."

He played three consecutive matches against French players there, beating them all before going out in the semi-finals to Briton Cameron Norrie.

"These two days on a small court but with a full crowd. It is great to play in front of so many people. We can more put on a show and it's more fun," he said.

The 19-year-old, who won his maiden tour title in Munich this month, is quickly emerging along with 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain who has taken the tennis world by storm this year with four tournament wins.

A former French Open junior champion at 16, Rune plays a mature game. Patient and extremely powerful, he has already left his imprint on this year's tournament.

"It might happen because we are young, moving in the right direction and with a good team behind us," he said when asked about the possibility of him and Alcaraz battling it out for the major trophies in the coming years.

"I am not at his ranking but I am coming up at my pace."

While Alcaraz has shot up to sixth in the world, Rune has climbed more than 350 spots in the past 15 months and is now at 40th. He is guaranteed to rise higher after the French Open.

"It's always nice to move up the rankings but my goal is not to be top 30," Rune said with a big smile. "It is to be number one."

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Marta Kostyuk harshly criticizes Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

The statements made by Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on the Wimbledon ban for Russian and Belarusian players were not welcomed by Marta Kostyuk. The Ukrainian player thinks Russian and Belarusian tennis players are receiving too much solidarity. She said to Reuters: "I want my colleagues to support and understand...
TENNIS
Reuters

Teenager Gauff to face fellow American Stephens in last eight

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Teenager Coco Gauff reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second year in a row when she destroyed Belgian Elise Mertens 6-4 6-0 in the fourth round on Sunday. The American needed a set to adjust before steamrolling the 31st seed with aggressive returns to...
TENNIS
Reuters

Keys locked out of French Open by Russian Kudermetova

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Madison Keys totally lost control after a brilliant opening set as she crashed out of the French Open with a 1-6 6-3 6-1 defeat by Russian Veronika Kudermetova on Monday. The 22nd seed, who was looking to be the third American into the last eight...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Swiss Henri Laaksonen#Frenchman#Briton
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Thompson-Herah, Bromell storm to 100m wins at Pre Classic

May 28 (Reuters) - Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah triumphed in a 100 metres showdown with American Sha'Carri Richardson and Trayvon Bromell won the men's sprint at Saturday's Prefontaine Classic. Down for most of the race at Hayward Field, Thompson-Herah exploded down the stretch to retain her Eugene Diamond League meet...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
TechRadar

French Open live stream 2022: how to watch finals week tennis at Roland Garros online from anywhere – Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic in action on Day 10

It's the day all tennis fans have been waiting for. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic face off under the lights in their blockbuster QF clash, but only after Carlos Alcaraz meets Alexander Zverev, his biggest obstacle at Roland Garros so far. Outstanding teenagers Leylah Fernandez and Coco Gauff face off against comparative veterans Martina Trevisan and Sloane Stephens, with two places in the final four up for grabs. Don't miss a minute of finals week at Roland Garros. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 French Open live stream from the US, Canada, UK and anywhere else - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.
TENNIS
Reuters

Big-dreaming Gauff feels no pressure ahead of maiden semi-final

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Teenager Coco Gauff will not be swept up by the emotion of reaching her first ever Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Tuesday, with the weight of expectation having been a burden rather than a motivation in the past. The talented 18-year-old beat...
TENNIS
Reuters

Wimbledon situation 'lose-lose' right now, says McEnroe

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Tennis great John McEnroe said Wimbledon was wrong to ban Russian and Belarusian players after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine but wished the sport's governing bodies had not retaliated by stripping the Grand Slam of ranking points. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which organises...
TENNIS
Reuters

Djokovic v Nadal put on night session despite Spaniard's reluctance

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Tuesday's highly-anticipated French Open quarter-final between world number one Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafa Nadal has been scheduled to be played during the controversial night session despite the Spaniard expressing reservations against it. The night session, for which Amazon Prime has exclusive broadcasting rights...
TENNIS
Reuters

Mystery equipment changes played part in defeat says Tsitsipas

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Last year's French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas blamed unnamed changes to his equipment for playing a part in his four-set defeat by sensational teenager Holger Rune in the fourth round on Monday. Greek fourth seed Tsitsipas went down 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 against the Dane,...
TENNIS
Reuters

French Open day eight

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT):. * Teenager Coco Gauff reached the quarter-finals of the French Open for the second year in a row when she destroyed Belgian Elise Mertens 6-4 6-0 in the fourth round. read more.
TENNIS
Reuters

Nicklaus had 'zero interest' in joining Saudi-backed circuit

May 31 (Reuters) - Golfing great Jack Nicklaus said on Tuesday he only met with the Saudi Arabian organisers of the LIV Golf Invitational Series as a courtesy given he is building a course near the nation's capital and never had any intention of joining them. Nicklaus was reportedly offered...
GOLF
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy