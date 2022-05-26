ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports praises recent commitment as 'first step' to in-state dominance

By Jay Markle
 4 days ago
Monday afternoon, highly-rated guard Riley Kugel announced his commitment to Florida basketball. The four-star recruit had initially given his pledge to the Mississippi State Bulldogs but decommitted in March. Now, Todd Golden’s Gators own his allegiance and it’s easy to be positive about where this team is headed.

247Sports evidently shares that opinion. The recruiting experts employed there are higher than the national average rating him as the 49th prospect in the nation, compared to the composite’s less optimistic placement at 78th overall.

After praising the fine work Golden has done in the transfer portal, 247Sports’ Jacob Rudner asserted that Kugel’s commitment could be an even bigger victory. “It was Golden’s first win in his quest to dominate what he called the university’s “footprint,'” wrote Rudner.

Of course, this is a reference to Golden’s introductory press conference after being hired as the head coach of Florida’s men’s basketball team. “We’re going to try to build a fence around the state of Florida and make sure that we’re involved with every great student-athlete within this footprint,” said the newly appointed Golden.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Golden plucked up Korey McCray — Mississippi State’s lead recruiter on Kugel — as soon as he became available during the Bulldog’s leadership change. A win is a win, though, and it’s impossible to be cross about it no matter how Golden pulled it off.

With the final scholarship currently available on the Gators’ men’s roster, the team has been chasing a big man to compliment Colin Castleton in the transfer portal. Don’t expect another big in-state win this year, but keep your eyes peeled for highly-ranked homegrown players as the basketball staff builds out next year’s recruiting class. Golden is a man on a mission, and Kugel is a good first step.

