Chris Balch, a former state representative for Wilton, is charged with spiking trees on state land in a case of alleged environmental activism turned into eco-terrorism. Balch, a Democrat who represented Antrim, Bennington, Francestown, Greenfield, Greenville, Hancock, Hillsborough, Lyndeborough, Wilton and Windsor, in the statehouse from 2018 to 2020, has a reputation as a staunch environmental activist. He is currently charged with two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of timber trespass from the incident, which happened earlier this year.

WILTON, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO