Lehigh County, PA

Crash involving tractor-trailer ties up traffic on Pa. Turnpike

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crash involving a tractor trailer is tying up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike...

www.wfmz.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Man hurt when pickup truck flips in South Heidelberg

S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - One man was taken to the hospital after his pickup truck rolled over in Berks County. It happened around 2:15 p.m. Monday in South Heidelberg Township, at Huntzinger Road and Forest View Drive. Authorities said the driver lost control of the truck and it flipped...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle rolls over in S. Heidelberg crash

S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Berks County. It happened at Huntzinger Rd & Forest View Dr in S. Heidelberg Twp. Initial reports indicate one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the Monday incident. The crash involved a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County

Catawissa, Pa. — Emergency crews have been called to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 487 in Catawissa near Mountain Road. Wreckage from the crash, which involved a minivan and a pickup truck towing a trailer, was scattered across much of the bridge crossing Catawissa Creek and witnesses first reported several people trapped inside vehicles.
WFMZ-TV Online

1 hurt when car crashes into tree in Plainfield Twp.

PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person was hurt when a car crashed into a tree in Northampton County, authorities said. The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Church Road in Plainfield Township. Emergency dispatchers said a person was taken to the hospital. No word yet...
PLAINFIELD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist in Northumberland County seriously injured in crash on Sunday

Watsontown, Pa. — A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries the afternoon of Sunday, May 29, in Northumberland County, after he lost control of the vehicle. State police at Milton say shortly after 3 p.m. Christopher R. Smith, 65, of Milton, was traveling north on Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township when he lost control of his motorcycle just south of the intersection with Rovendale Drive. The motorcycle tilted onto its left side, causing it to make contact with the asphalt. Smith was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. 1 Lane Closures, Traffic Stoppages at Night in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Travel restrictions are planned on U.S. 1 and Bristol Road in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County, for blasting and excavation, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The work schedule and locations are:. Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 2, from 8:00 PM to...
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown car crash happens amid reported shooting

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police in Pottstown are investigating a crash in front of a home. The crash happened amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting. Police were called to an area of West Street just after 8 p.m. Sunday. A photographer who works for Channel 69 news reported seeing a car...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Road Rage Shooting Leaves 2 Women, Unborn Child Dead In Chester County

THORNDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A road rage incident took a deadly turn, ending in gunfire and leaving two women and an unborn child dead in Chester County. Police say the suspect shot and killed two women, one of whom was five months pregnant, outside a home near the 300 block of Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m. Sunday. The shooter then led officers on a chase to a nearby Wawa at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 30 in Thorndale. CBS3 received cellphone video from viewers who witnessed the end of the police pursuit where more than a dozen patrol...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Lost BMW, Cash in Purchase Involving Stolen Vehicle: Police

A 20-year-old Coopersburg man lost his BMW and $8,000 in cash in a used car deal which state police say turned sour. According to a news release by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, the man traded his white 2007 BMW 335i plus the cash for a red 2018 BMW M4 in a private sale that took place May 9 in Milford Township, Bucks County.
COOPERSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Children being left unattended at casinos an issue throughout Pa. How 1 local casino plans to address the problem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's an issue throughout Pennsylvania: Children being left by themselves at casinos while their parents go to gamble. "A minor, an underage child has been left unattended at a casino parking lot, hotel, or even a food court - but somewhere where the parent has chosen to go in and gamble and leave them alone for a period of time," said Doug Harbach, Director of Communications for the state Gaming Control Board.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Residents displaced after Pottstown explosion wait to find out next steps

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities continue searching for what was behind an explosion that left five people dead, two people injured and leveled twin homes on Hale Street in Pottstown last Thursday. A makeshift memorial sits against a fence that surrounds the pile of rubble that's left. Debris is still stuck...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WGAL

Teenager dies in Ephrata Township crash

The Lancaster County Coroner says a teenager died in a crash Friday night in Ephrata Township. According to the coroner, the crash occurred just before midnight in the area of Garden Spot and North Reading Road. The coroner identified the teen as 17-year-old Alexander Myers. The fatal crash is under...
EPHRATA, PA

