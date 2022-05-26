ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Big-time 4-star WR locks in official visit with Florida, other SEC schools

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEqJB_0frfUc5G00

Things are heating up in Gainesville and it is not because summer is right around the corner.

Florida football is currently in the thick of the recruiting war and the list of prospect visits for next month — both official and unofficial — continues to grow rapidly. New head coach Billy Napier and staff have wasted no time rolling out the red carpet for the top preps in the country and their efforts are beginning to pay off.

Of course, getting the young student-athletes on campus is just the first step in a long journey to an official commitment. One of the many being sought by the Orange and Blue is four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell, an in-state target out of Boone High in Orlando, who set his official visit date for the weekend of June 3-5, when he will join several others as they tour the campus while meeting with members of the staff.

He also added three other schools — the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide — to his June campus tour, which was announced by On3’s Hayes Fawcett via Twitter on Thursday. Mizell will be visiting them in that order over the subsequent weekends following his Gainesville visit.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound pass-catcher appears to be high on Florida, according to what he told On3 ahead of his visit.

“They have done a great job at recruiting me ever since they offered. I have built a great relationship with the whole staff and I love the direction they’re moving the program to and I love that Florida is close to home. I can’t wait to see the new facilities once they are finished.”

Mizell has stood out among his peers in the 2023 recruiting class, ranking No. 155 overall and No. 23 nationally at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite, while the On3 Consensus lists him at Nos. 103 and 17, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Gators out front for his services with a 93.8% chance of landing him, while the UCF Knights and Georgia lag far behind in second and third place, respectively.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
Gator Country

Five defensive prospects to watch for the Florida Gators in June

The Florida Gators will host over 20 prospects in June on official visits as Billy Napier’s staff prepares for one of the busiest months of their short time in Gainesville. Right now, the Gators currently have five commits in the class of 2023 and that’s sure to grow in June after official visits.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Independent Florida Alligator

Ficarrotta deals, Gators advance to Semis in win over Tide

Redshirt freshman Nick Ficarrotta did not come to the University of Florida for baseball. A student of the game, Ficarrotta simply joined as a walk-on and worked and fought his way into the pitching rotation. Saturday, in the biggest game of both his career and his team’s season, the Palm...
PALM HARBOR, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Star Florida High School Football player Rashaud Fields shot and killed

Rashaud Fields just graduated high school, and was attending a graduation party when he was shot and killed on Monday Night. Fields was a star player for Raines High School. According to police reports, the shooting was reported to police around 10 pm on Monday Night and happened in the Highlands neighborhood in Jacksonville, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
wuft.org

‘The Candy Lady of Sugarhill’ turns 100

She raised four generations of children – and the rest of the neighborhood, too. When the doors open for Mrs. Elnora Payne on Saturday, everyone stands and cheers. Her seat on the Archer Community Center stage overlooks the four generations she raised in her 100 years of life. On her table hangs the word of which she taught them the meaning: love.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wchstv.com

Deputy: Man fatally shoots himself following traffic stop

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said a man from Jacksonville, Florida fatally shot himself following a traffic stop today in Hurricane. Deputies pulled over a car along Interstate 64 near Hurricane around noon Saturday for a traffic violation. Eggleton said the deputy saw drug paraphernalia...
HURRICANE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Wr#Sec#Boone High#The Tennessee Volunteers#Alabama Crimson Tide#On3
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after allegedly threatening Chipotle employees

Steven Jamal Welch, 27, was arrested late last night after allegedly punching a man in the face at the Archer Road Chipotle and then later returning to the store, causing the employees to lock themselves in the back of the store. Welch reportedly walked into the Chipotle on Archer Road...
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy